Gunman among 4 dead in US mall shooting: 'Sickened by yet another incident'
Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.
An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he said.
Officers went to the mall at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but they believe the shooting was contained to the food court.
Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.
“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.
Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000.
There is no active threat to the area, Bailey said.
Authorities said they would provide more details Sunday night.
New Yorkers line up in long queues for monkeypox vaccine amid outbreak
On a hot Sunday afternoon in New York, the epicenter of the US monkeypox outbreak, a long line of men aged 20 to 40 wait for a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus. On Friday, 9,200 time slots became available on the city's dedicated website at 6:00 pm. They were all gone in seven minutes.
Joe Biden ends West Asia tour without major breakthroughs
Jeddah: S President Joe Biden sought to use his first West Asia tour in office to reassert Washington's influence but emerged without a single diplomatic breakthrough. There's little question the moves announced during Biden's trip were “modest”, as Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute in Washington put it, though he added that some represent “positive signs of perhaps something bigger to come”.
China floods leave at least 12 dead, thousands evacuated
In the southwestern province of Sichuan, at least six people have died and another 12 are missing after torrential rain triggered flash floods, state-owned news outlet CGTN reported. Some 1,300 people had been evacuated as of Saturday, the report said. Meanwhile, in Longnan city in the northwestern province of Gansu, another six deaths were reported and 3,000 people have been evacuated, state broadcaster CCTV said.
Zelensky sacks two top Ukraine officials as EU mulls Russia sanctions
Ukraine faced new turmoil Sunday with President Volodymyr Zelensky announcing he sacked his top two law enforcement officials, in the government's most serious shakeup since Russia launched its deadly invasion in February. The domestic crisis came as the European Union prepared to discuss tightening sanctions against Russia on Monday, and as Kyiv accused Moscow of launching fresh strikes on multiple residential areas in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Italian parties brace for snap polls
Rome: Italy's political parties are readying for possible snap elections, even as some of them redouble efforts to convince Prime Minister Mario Draghi to rethink his determination to resign. Elections could be held on Sept. 25, according to Democrat Leader Enrico Letta, who is among those trying to salvage Draghi's government. Early elections would also hamper deliberations over Italy's 2023 budget, a process that usually dominates parliamentary proceedings during the autumn.
