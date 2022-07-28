BREAKING: 28 crore cash, 5 kg gold found at Arptia Mukherjee's house

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in a late-night address to the media on Wednesday said that the culprits involved in the killing of state BJP Yuva morcha worker Praveen Nettaru will be nabbed soon. Read more
Jul 28, 2022 06:25 AM IST
WHO says Europe, US worst-hit by monkeypox outbreak
Europe and the Americas have been affected the most by the monkeypox outbreak, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Counting of cash in Arpita Mukherjee's Belgharia flat near Kolkata started at 6pm on Wednesday and finished at 4am on Thursday morning. Big counting machines were brought after ED officials found a similar stash of money as it was found in the earlier raid on another property of Arpita Mukherjee.
Premier higher educational institutions in the country should look to expand their campuses abroad, a government-constituted committee has recommended and pitched for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to take the lead on this front
A total of 84,405 posts are vacant in six Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and will likely be filled by December next year, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Power described India as an “absolutely critical actor” in the Indo-Pacific and all over the world, and said “India’s leadership beyond its borders” draws on the lessons and dynamism that it shows at home.
Currently, registration of any private warehouse or silo stocking farm produce is optional and these are not required to reveal their stocks. Therefore, there is much opacity about quantities of food stocks in the country.
The statements come even as the group continues to pressure the government to yield to its demands to provide better reservation opportunities for the Panchamasalis, who are believed to be the biggest sub-sect within the dominant Lingayats.