BREAKING: 28 crore cash, 5 kg gold found at Arptia Mukherjee's house

Breaking news live updates July 28, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 07:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 28, 2022 07:52 AM IST

    WB SSC scam: 28 crore cash, 5 kg gold found at Arptia Mukherjee's house

    28 crore cash, 5 kg gold found at Arptia Mukherjee's house after ED's 18-hour raid.

  • Jul 28, 2022 07:33 AM IST

    Iraqi protesters penetrate capital's high-security Green Zone

    Iraqi protesters penetrate capital's high-security Green Zone, reports AFP News Agency citing security source.

  • Jul 28, 2022 07:19 AM IST

    Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha worker death: CM Bommai says, 'Won’t spare cultprits'

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in a late-night address to the media on Wednesday said that the culprits involved in the killing of state BJP Yuva morcha worker Praveen Nettaru will be nabbed soon. Read more

  • Jul 28, 2022 06:25 AM IST

    WHO says Europe, US worst-hit by monkeypox outbreak

    Europe and the Americas have been affected the most by the monkeypox outbreak, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

50-hour protest: MPs spend 1st night under sky; today's breakfast by DMK

On Wednesday, the dinner of roti, daal, paneer and chicken tandoori was arranged for the protesting MPs by Trinamool. On Thursday, TRS is in charge of lunch and AAP of dinner. 
The suspended MPs are protesting against their suspension and demanding a discussion on the price rise.
The suspended MPs are protesting against their suspension and demanding a discussion on the price rise.
Published on Jul 28, 2022 07:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

28 cr cash, 5 kg gold found at Arpita Mukherjee's house after ED's 18-hr raid

  • Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, was also held by the ED in a multicore teacher recruitment scam.
Heaps of money were recovered from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee during the ED raids
Heaps of money were recovered from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee during the ED raids
Published on Jul 28, 2022 07:46 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha worker death: CM Bommai says, 'Won’t spare cultprits'

Bommai has also cancelled the 'Janotsava' celebrations over the completion of a year of the state government's formation in view of this issue.
Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 07:18 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Trinamool leader thanks Union minister for 'sweets', BJP says he gatecrashed

BJP issued a statement claiming Kunal Ghosh gatecrashed the informal dinner party of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. TMC leader thanked for ‘compliments and sweets’. 
When Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently visited Kolkata, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh incidentally met him.&nbsp;
When Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently visited Kolkata, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh incidentally met him. 
Published on Jul 28, 2022 06:58 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

india news

Bengal scam: Crores of cash but Arpita Mukherjee didn't pay 11K | 10 points

Counting of cash in Arpita Mukherjee's Belgharia flat near Kolkata started at 6pm on Wednesday and finished at 4am on Thursday morning. Big counting machines were brought after ED officials found a similar stash of money as it was found in the earlier raid on another property of Arpita Mukherjee. 
Arpita Mukherjee has been cooperating with the investigation, ED officials said.&nbsp;
Arpita Mukherjee has been cooperating with the investigation, ED officials said. 
Published on Jul 28, 2022 06:07 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Kerala saw maximum landslides in 7 years: Centre

Kerala recorded the highest number of major landslides in the country in the past seven years, the ministry of earth sciences informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Of the 3,782 landslides between 2015 and 2022 so far, 2,239 alone were reported in Kerala. (AP/Representational)
Of the 3,782 landslides between 2015 and 2022 so far, 2,239 alone were reported in Kerala. (AP/Representational)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
india news

Premier higher educational institutes should expand campuses abroad: Panel

Premier higher educational institutions in the country should look to expand their campuses abroad, a government-constituted committee has recommended and pitched for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to take the lead on this front
IIT-Delhi submitted a proposal last year for opening centres in Saudi Arabia and Egypt (Archive)
IIT-Delhi submitted a proposal last year for opening centres in Saudi Arabia and Egypt (Archive)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar
india news

BJP youth wing leader murdered

Investigators said the death may be connected to the recent murder of another young Muslim man in Bellare.
BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was murdered on Tuesday evening at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district. (ANI)
BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was murdered on Tuesday evening at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district. (ANI)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByArun Dev
india news

84k CAPF vacancies to be filled by Dec 2023: Centre

A total of 84,405 posts are vacant in six Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and will likely be filled by December next year, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Of the 84,405 vacancies, the maximum (29,985) are available in CRPF, Rai said in a written response to a query by YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy. (ANI)
Of the 84,405 vacancies, the maximum (29,985) are available in CRPF, Rai said in a written response to a query by YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy. (ANI)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

USAID chief says human rights, diversity part of India-US talks

Power described India as an “absolutely critical actor” in the Indo-Pacific and all over the world, and said “India’s leadership beyond its borders” draws on the lessons and dynamism that it shows at home.
USAID chief says human rights, diversity part of India-US talks
USAID chief says human rights, diversity part of India-US talks
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Centre plans compulsory registration of warehouses

Currently, registration of any private warehouse or silo stocking farm produce is optional and these are not required to reveal their stocks. Therefore, there is much opacity about quantities of food stocks in the country.
Currently, registration of any private warehouse or silo stocking farm produce is optional and these are not required to reveal their stocks. (ANI)
Currently, registration of any private warehouse or silo stocking farm produce is optional and these are not required to reveal their stocks. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByZia Haq
india news

Panchamasalis to hold rally over reservation

The statements come even as the group continues to pressure the government to yield to its demands to provide better reservation opportunities for the Panchamasalis, who are believed to be the biggest sub-sect within the dominant Lingayats.
Members of Panchamasali (Lingayat) community have been demanding inclusion in 2A category of the Karnataka backward list. (PTI)
Members of Panchamasali (Lingayat) community have been demanding inclusion in 2A category of the Karnataka backward list. (PTI)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

State seeks two weeks from K’taka HC over enrolment of dropouts

While details of the proceedings of the meeting have been submitted to the court, two weeks have been sought to file a report on it.
A public interest litigation petition by the Karnataka high court, acting on its own, has senior advocate K N Phaneendra in the role of amicus curiae. (HT Archives)
A public interest litigation petition by the Karnataka high court, acting on its own, has senior advocate K N Phaneendra in the role of amicus curiae. (HT Archives)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Recruitment case: ED seizes 20 crore from another flat of Partha’s aide

According to an ED official, the agency conducted raids at five places on Wednesday, including two flats owned by Arpita Mukherjee in Belgharia locality, near Kolkata
Recruitment case: ED seizes <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 crore from another flat of Partha’s aide
Recruitment case: ED seizes 20 crore from another flat of Partha’s aide
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 05:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
