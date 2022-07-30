Breaking: JP Nadda faces sloganeering at Patna college, BJP chief asks students their grievances
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 06:02 PM
JP Nadda faces sloganeering at Patna college, BJP chief asks students their grievances
BJP national president JP Nadda faced a protest at Patna College on Saturday where some activists of the All India Students Association (AISA) raised slogans against him. The BJP chief then stopped and asked the students their grievances.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 04:25 PM
'Governor has his own personal views but...': Eknath Shinde on Koshyari's controversial remark
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday evening made it clear that he does not support governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s speech as the opposition claimed the governor had insulted Marathis. Read more
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 04:20 PM
Teesta Setalvad, ex-DGP Sreekumar denied bail in Gujarat riots case
Activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP RB Sreekumar were denied bail by a sessions court in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The duo are behind bars since last month for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 03:31 PM
Doctors body writes to Punjab CM over health minister's 'misuse of power'
IMA demands an immediate unconditional apology and resignation from the Health Minister of Punjab for his misbehaviour. IMA appeals to the Chief Minister of Punjab to immediately intervene and take necessary action against the Minister immediately: Indian Medical Association (IMA)
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 03:12 PM
Watch: Narcotics Control Bureau burn 30,000 kg of drugs in Amit Shah's presence
More than 30,000 kgs of seized drugs were destroyed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today across 4 locations under the watch of Union Home Minister Amit Shah via video conferencing, from Chandigarh.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 02:47 PM
India's first monkeypox patient recovers
A Kerala man, who was India's first monkeypox patient and was being treated at the Government Medical College here, has recovered from the disease, news agency PTI reported.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 02:29 PM
MiG-21 crash: Thousands pay last respects to Flt Lt Advitiya Bal in Jammu
Thousands of people, including IAF personnel, paid their last respects to flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal, who died in a MiG-21 trainee aircraft crash in Rajasthan's Barmer, during his last rites at his native place in Jammu on Saturday. Read more
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 02:28 PM
Uttarakhand: Heavy landslide near Bansbara on Rudraprayag Gaurikund Highway
Heavy landslide near Bansbara on Rudraprayag Gaurikund Highway 109, after which the highway has been closed.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 01:41 PM
'Had no intention of underestimating Marathis': Maha governor's office
'Had no intention of underestimating Marathis'- Maharashtra governor's office quotes him as saying amid row over speech, ANI reports.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 01:35 PM
PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of various Green Energy projects
PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of various Green Energy projects of NTPC, via video-conferencing.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 01:09 PM
Maharashtra Governor crossed limits, insulted Marathis: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Governor crossed limits, insulted Marathis: Uddhav Thackeray on Marathi-Gujarati speech row.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:55 PM
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to meet Dr Raj Bahadur today
PCC President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is meeting Dr Raj Bahadur to express solidarity and support to him and the entire Medical fraternity at 1 pm today at Regional Spinal Centre, Mohali.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:46 PM
Point 5140 at Dras in Kargil sector christened as 'Gun Hill'
To commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in “Operation Vijay”, Point 5140 at Dras, in the Kargil sector has been christened as “Gun Hill”.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:00 PM
Amit Shah attends Narcotics Control Bureau conference on drugs control
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends Narcotics Control Bureau conference on drugs control at Punjab Raj Bhawan.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 11:31 AM
Rajnath Singh called on President Droupadi Murmu
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 11:17 AM
Delhi deputy CM Sisodia says ‘old excise policy to be back from Monday’
'Old excise policy to be in force for 6 months,' says Delhi deputy CM Sisodia amid row with centre.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 10:59 AM
Ease of justice as important as ease of doing business, ease of living: PM
Chief Justice NV Ramana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stage on Saturday at the inaugural session of First All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet. Justices Uday U Lalit and DY Chandrachud, law minister Kiren Riju were among others present at the event. Read more
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 10:35 AM
PM Modi attends the 1st All India District Legal Service Authorities meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 1st All India District Legal Service Authorities meet along with Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Union Minister of Law & justice Kiren Rijiju, in Delhi.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 10:34 AM
CJI NV Ramana addresses inaugural session of FAIDLSA Meet
CJI NV Ramana addresses inaugural session of First All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet in Delhi.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 10:13 AM
Mahendra Bhatt appointed as new state president of BJP Uttarakhand
BJP national president JP Nadda appoints Mahendra Bhatt as the new state president of BJP Uttarakhand.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 10:00 AM
Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates various development projects
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur lays the foundation stone and inaugurates various development projects in Mandi.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 09:17 AM
India Covid tally above 20K-mark for 3rd straight day with 20,408 fresh cases
India Covid tally above 20K-mark for 3rd straight day with 20,408 fresh cases; 54 deaths in 24 hours.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 08:25 AM
Punjab medical uni VC quits amid controversy
Day after Punjab health minister asks medical university vice-chancellor to lie on dirty bed, he quits amid controversy.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 08:22 AM
Delhi govt directed to revert to old regime of Delhi excise policy
Delhi Government has been directed to revert to old regime of Delhi excise policy for a period of 6 months, till a fresh Excise Policy is in place.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 07:08 AM
Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter
Elon Musk countersued Twitter Inc on Friday, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 06:47 AM
North Korea reports no new fever cases for first time since Covid outbreak
North Korea reported no new fever cases on Saturday for the first time since its acknowledgement in mid-May of a COVID-19 outbreak in the isolated country, reported Reuters citing state media.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 06:30 AM
US house passes bill to ban assault-style weapons
US House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to ban assault-style weapons, marking the first time lawmakers approving a prohibition on the popular firearms in more than two decades.