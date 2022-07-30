Ease of justice as important as ease of doing business, ease of living: PM

Ease of justice is as important as ease of doing business and ease of living, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he shared the stage with Chief Justice NV Ramana on Saturday. Addressing the inaugural session of the First All India District Legal Services Authorities, PM Modi said, "As important as access to the judicial system is for any society, justice delivery is equally important. The judicial infrastructure also has an important contribution to this. In the last eight years (of the NDA government), work has been done at a fast pace to strengthen the judicial infrastructure of the country."

“Under the e-Courts Mission, virtual courts are being started in the country. Twenty-four-hour courts have started functioning for crimes like traffic violations. Video conferencing infrastructure is also being expanded in the courts for the convenience of the people,” he added.

Justices Uday U Lalit and DY Chandrachud, and law minister Kiren Rijiju were among others present at the event.

Before PM Modi, Chief Justice Ramana had also delivered a brief address. He stressed upon the access of justice for all.

“Our true strength lies in the youth. 1/5th of the world's youth lives in India. Skilled workers are only 3 per cent of our workforce. We need to harness the skill force of our country, and India is now filling the global gap,” he said.

“A majority of people suffer in silence for lack of awareness, and legal aid...Access to justice is a tool for social emancipation,” he added.

“If today we have been able to reach the doorstep of people with justice, we have to thank the able judges, spirited advocates, and the governments."

(With inputs from ANI)

