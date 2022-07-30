Video: Top Punjab doctor breaks down as Congress chief meets him after ‘humiliation’
Dr Raj Bahadur, who resigned as the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences after facing humiliation on camera at the hands of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, was left in tears when Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Raja Warring came to meet him in Mohali.
In a video posted by news agency ANI, Dr Bahadur is seen battling tears as Warring holds his hand and tells him not to feel discouraged. Later, the Punjab Pradesh Congress president hugged him and also touched his feet as a token of respect.
Earlier in the day, Dr Bahadur tendered his resignation a day after Singh, during an inspection, asked the former to lie on a dirty patient bed sparking resentment in the medical fraternity and triggering sharp reactions from Opposition leaders who dubbed it as a “humiliation” of a renowned health professional.
A video clip of the incident that circulated on social media showed Jouramajra placing a hand on the veteran surgeon's shoulder as he pointed towards the "damaged and dirty condition" of the mattress inside the hospital's skin department. The minister was then seen forcing Dr Bahadur to lie down on the same mattress.
Bahadur then tried to explain to the minister that he was not responsible for the facilities, to which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA said "everything is in your hands".
On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) sought resignation of the Punjab health minister, and asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take immediate action against the minister.
“IMA strongly condemns the derogatory action by the Punjab Health Minister who humiliated Dr Raj Bahadur, Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on July 29. It is not only humiliation for the vice chancellor but the entire medical fraternity across India has been insulted,” the doctors’ body said in a statement.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
