IMA says Punjab minister 'humiliated' top doctor, fraternity; seeks resignation

Published on Jul 30, 2022 03:40 PM IST
Dr Raj Bahadur was asked to lie on a dirty patient by Punjab health minister. 
Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra (R) with BFUHS V-C Dr Raj Bahadur (on bed) at Faridkot medical college and hospital on Friday. (HT photo)
Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra (R) with BFUHS V-C Dr Raj Bahadur (on bed) at Faridkot medical college and hospital on Friday. (HT photo)
BySwati Bhasin

The Indian Medical Association on Saturday sought resignation of the Punjab health minister amid outrage over “humiliation” meted out to a top doctor in the state. “Entire medical fraternity across India has been insulted,” the top medical body said in a strongly-worded statement, asking chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take immediate action against the minister.

Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra - in a video - was seen asking Dr Raj Bahadur of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Friday to lie down on a dirty patient bed. Dr Bahadur - a prominent surgeon - quit on Saturday morning from the post of vice chancellor of the varsity as the video sparked wide criticism from doctors and opposition leaders. The incident happened during an inspection at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, which comes under the BFUHS.

“I have expressed my anguish to the chief minister and said I felt humiliated,” the 71-year-old medical practitioner - with an experience of over four decades - was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Saturday.

In its statement, the IMA said the incident was "totally uncalled for". Dr Bahadur, "a learned academician and well-respected doctor", has been instrumental in lifting the university to a very high level, the statement said.

"There have been similar incidents causing humiliation and harassment to the medical community by many politicians. It causes anguish among doctors. The dignity of doctors and work done by them must be respected."

Opposition leaders across parties - the BJP, the Congress and the Akali Dal - have also vehemently condemned the incident, which has become the latest controversy to hit the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

(With inputs from PTI)

