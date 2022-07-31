Breaking: PM Modi to address 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat today
- Breaking news live updates July 31, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 31 Jul 2022 06:56 AM
PM Modi to address 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am. "I invite you all to tune-in to this month's #MannKiBaat tomorrow, 31st July at 11 AM. Also sharing a booklet covering the interesting topics from last month such as India's strides in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.
-
Sun, 31 Jul 2022 06:22 AM
Joe Biden Covid positive again, White House says ‘rebound' case
Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and is returning to isolation, his White House doctor said Saturday, attributing the result to "rebound" positivity from treatment the US president received. Read more