Joe Biden Covid positive again, White House says ‘rebound' case
- White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter that Biden “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.”
Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and is returning to isolation, his White House doctor said Saturday, attributing the result to "rebound" positivity from treatment the US president received.
Biden "tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing," following four consecutive days of negative tests, and "will reinitiate strict isolation procedures," presidential physician Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memorandum.
"This in fact represents 'rebound' positivity," O'Connor said, referring to a situation in which patients treated with the drug Paxlovid -- as Biden was -- clear the virus but test positive after completing their course.
"The president has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time," he added.
In a tweet, Biden seemed to seek to minimize the situation.
"Folks, today I tested positive for Covid again. This happens with a small minority of folks," he wrote. "I've got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon."
Biden canceled planned trips to Delaware and Michigan, the White House said.
'Specifically conscientious'
The second positive test came just three days after O'Connor said Biden had tested negative and no longer needed to isolate, which he had been doing since receiving a first positive result on July 21.
Biden has for the most part been conspicuously careful about observing Covid protocols -- in contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump, who sometimes mocked those who wore masks.
"The President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him," O'Connor said.
As the oldest US president in history -- he will turn 80 in November -- Biden's health receives constant attention.
On Wednesday, he had ended his earlier five-day Covid isolation, appearing energetic as he told cheering aides that his quick recovery should inspire Americans to take advantage of free vaccines and treatments.
He contrasted his seemingly quick recovery to Trump's more serious bout with the disease in October 2020, before vaccines were available.
"When my predecessor got Covid, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center," Biden said. "He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got Covid, I worked from upstairs of the White House."
He added that being fully vaccinated, taking preventative tests, then using the Paxlovid therapeutic prevents deaths and is available at no cost.
"You don't need to be president to get these tools," he said.
O'Connor had warned after clearing Biden from his first round of Covid that the president would wear a mask for 10 days when around others and continue to test regularly in case of a "rebound."
O'Connor says Biden is generally in good health. He has been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots against the coronavirus.
Tea, hot meals at Iraq parliament as protesters settle in
Volunteers shuttled back and forth in fleets of pickups to Iraq's normally secure Green Zone Saturday as protesters who occupied parliament earlier in the day settled in for the long haul. Mercurial Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, a former militia leader whose bloc emerged from October elections as the biggest parliamentary faction, has a devoted following among Iraq's Shiite-majority community. "Why is there no (mains) electricity in Iraq?" Zeinab Hussein asked. "Where is all the oil money going?"
Israel grounds F-35s over pilot ejection seat concerns
The Israeli Air Force announced a temporary halt in its stealth fighter F-35 aircraft activity on Saturday, following US concerns over defects in pilot ejection systems. Aircraft will undergo inspections that will last a few days, the Israeli Air Force said on Twitter, and any individual F-35 operations will be conducted by special authorisation of the air force chief.
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
A Chinese booster rocket made an uncontrolled return to Earth on Saturday, US Defense Department officials said, as they chided Beijing for not sharing information on the potentially hazardous object's descent. US Space Command "can confirm the People's Republic of China Long March 5B (CZ-5B) re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approx 10:45 am MDT on 7/30," the US military unit said on Twitter, referring to China's official name.
Flooding death toll rises to 25 in US' Kentucky
Devastating flooding in Kentucky has killed 25 people and the toll is expected to rise, the southern US state's governor said Saturday, as rescuers and residents continued a harrowing search for survivors. Torrential rain earlier this week caused unprecedented flash flooding in 13 counties in eastern Kentucky. Many roads and bridges in that mountainous region -- an area high in poverty due to the declining coal industry -- have been damaged or destroyed.
Zelensky calls for evacuation of Ukraine's frontline Donetsk
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Saturday for the evacuation of the eastern Donetsk region which has seen fierce clashes between his country's forces and the Russian military. The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow is focusing the brunt of its offensive, said that six civilians were killed and 15 wounded by strikes on Friday. Zelensky warned that thousands of people, including children, were still in the battleground areas of the Donetsk region.
