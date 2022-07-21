Joe Biden tests positive for Covid, ‘very mild symptoms’, says White House
- “Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” the White House said in a statement.
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, his administration announced, saying the 79-year-old leader was experiencing "mild symptoms" and would carry out his full duties while isolating at the White House.
"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms," the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden had begun taking Pfizer's anti-Covid pill Paxlovid.
Dinesh Gunawardena, Sri Lanka president's schoolmate, to be next PM: Report
Sri Lankan new President Ranil Wickremesinghe's schoolmate and former public administration minister Dinesh Gunawardena will be appointed prime minister in the unity government, reported Reuters on Thursday. Wickremesinghe was widely expected to invite Gunawardena to be the prime minister. President Wickremesinghe is set to appoint his new cabinet on Friday, a day after he was sworn into Sri Lanka's highest office following mass protests that forced predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign.
Wild tigers estimate up 40% since 2015: Conservationists
The jump in numbers is due to improved monitoring, with the population thought to be stable or increasing, said the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), while projects such as the IUCN Integrated Tiger Habitat Conservation Programme "are succeeding" and showed "recovery is possible as long as conservation efforts continue".
WHO deciding on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox
Monkeypox experts were discussing Thursday whether the World Health Organization should classify the outbreak as a global health emergency -- the highest alarm it can sound. A second meeting of the WHO's emergency committee on the virus was being held to examine the worsening situation, with nearly 15,400 cases reported from 71 countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The WHO confirmed the meeting, held in private, was under way.
Liz Truss likely to be new UK PM, not Rishi Sunak: Report
Liz Truss has undergone a political reinvention to become the favorite to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party and UK Prime Minister. She's gone from yelling slogans as a child against Margaret Thatcher's 1980s Conservative government and leading Oxford University's Liberal Democrat society to become the darling of the Tory Party right. On Thursday, she told BBC radio that she'd got it wrong on Brexit.
Blinken praises India for providing medicines to US during Covid-19 outbreak
US State Secretary Antony Blinken during the ministerial forum on resilient supply chain appreciated India's steadfastness in supporting the country by providing medicines at a time when the US was hit badly by the Covid-19 outbreak, said sources. "Back in 2020 when Covid-19 was hitting Americans the hardest, India provided medicines and bio-supplies to the United States," Blinken said at the Supply Chain Ministerial Forum while praising India.
