LIVE | Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter in danger, says report
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 06:12 AM
Heavy rain, thunder alert for next five days in Kerala: CM's office
There is a heavy rain and thunder alert for the next five days in Kerala, the chief minister's office said.
Therefore, a yellow alert has been declared today and tomorrow in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 05:38 AM
Facebook allows staff to access data deleted by users, claims fired employee
A former Facebook content screener says he was fired for raising alarms about a company protocol allowing employees to resurrect data that users deleted.
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 05:25 AM
Elon Musk deal to buy Twitter in danger: report
Twitter shares slid late Thursday after a Washington Post report that Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant is in danger.
The world's richest man has previously expressed misgivings and even implied he could walk away from the deal over concerns about what he believes are an abundance of fake accounts.