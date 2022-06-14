Live
BREAKING: 6,594 new Covid cases in India; positivity rate at 2%
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 09:13 AM IST
Jun 14, 2022 09:13 AM IST
6,594 new Covid cases in India; positivity rate at 2%
6,594 new Covid cases in India, 18% fewer than yesterday; positivity rate at 2%.
Jun 14, 2022 09:00 AM IST
Every bridge leading to the key Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk destroyed: Official
A top official has said that every bridge leading to the key Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, where fierce battles are currently raging, has been destroyed.
Jun 14, 2022 08:29 AM IST
No evidence of corruption found against Pakistan PM Shehbaz
No evidence of corruption found against Pakistan PM Shehbaz in money laundering case: Special Court.
Jun 14, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Intern-doctors of Tripura Medical College hold protests
The intern-doctors of Tripura Medical College hold protests demanding a hike in their salary.
Jun 14, 2022 06:54 AM IST
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest over consumption of drugs.
Jun 14, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Elon Musk set to address Twitter staff for first time since deal
Elon Musk will address Twitter Inc. employees at a company-wide meeting this week, reported Bloomberg.
National Herald case: The Gandhis have been accused of misappropriation of funds. They have denied any wrongdoing
New Delhi, India - June 13, 2022: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Satyagrah March from All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (HT Photos)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 08:50 AM IST
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.(Pratham Gokhale / HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 08:47 AM IST
With the southwest monsoon advancing to more parts of the country, pre-monsoon activity will intensify in parts of northwest and central India from Wednesday, IMD officials said
Two boys swim with buffaloes in the Hooghly river to beat the heat in West Bengal. (PTI Photo)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 08:01 AM IST
R Madhu Sudan, the counsellor at permanent mission of India to the UN said, "Any instability in Myanmar impacts India directly. The worsening humanitarian situation and incidence of violence have led to the influx of thousands of people from Myanmar across our borders.
R Madhu Sudan, the counsellor at permanent mission of India to the United Nations.(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 07:50 AM IST
National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi will be questioned on June 23. The BJP has slammed the Congress amid demonstrations.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning in the National Herald case. (PTI)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 09:12 AM IST
The two terrorists from Pakistan were being traced after they had escaped from the Sopore encounter.
The encounter took place in Srinagar's Bemina area. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 05:44 AM IST
He also highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic that exposed the inability of the world to promptly respond to any crisis, whether on food security or health, economic well-being or open supply chains.
Union minister Piyush Goyal. (File image)(ANI)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 05:43 AM IST
"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. One policeman also received a minor injury," tweeted the Kashmir zone police.
This was the same group of terrorists, who escaped from the Sopore encounter, the police said. (AP file photo. Representative image)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 04:32 AM IST
The Local Crime Branch (LCB) unit of the Pune rural police arrested Jadhav, 35, and his accomplice Navnath Suryavanshi, 22, from Kutch district in Gujarat. A team of the Punjab Police led by senior police officers had left for Pune to interrogate Jadhav.
The Pune Police arrested two persons, including Santosh Jadhav, a suspect in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case on Monday.
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 02:35 AM IST
“In complete disregard of the principles of natural justice as also the municipal laws pertaining to demolition of properties, several properties were demolished without giving an adequate opportunity of hearing to the affected persons/families,” said the Muslim body, which filed two separate applications over the past two days.
The applications before the Supreme Court have been filed in one of the petitions filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind challenging the Jahangirpuri demolitions. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Zoos located inside forests “can no longer be considered a non- forestry activity”, the environment ministry said in a letter to state governments and Union territories on June 8.
Considering zoos as a non- forestry activity added multiple or overlapping layers of permissions to be procured under different agencies, India’s Central Zoo Authority had earlier told the ministry.(PTI file photo)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 04:53 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi , New Delhi
The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex last month
A division bench of justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Subhash Vidhyarthi heard the public interest litigation on June 10 and reserved the order for Monday (June 13). (PTI)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 04:51 AM IST
A day after the administration in Prayagraj controversially demolished the house of a man allegedly linked to violent protests, uneasy calm returned to the city on Monday even as the Opposition condemned the action and some activists approached the courts
Police personnel patrol while keeping vigil after a protest against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammed, at Atala, in Prayagraj on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 06:25 AM IST
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, says that the chief minster will not only be the chancellor of state-aided universities, but will also preside over their respective senates and courts.
The draft legislation was passed with 182 Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators voting in favour and 40 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members opposing it.
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 02:33 AM IST