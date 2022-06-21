Breaking: Heat pushes wheat yields to 20-year low
- Breaking news updates June 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 05:29 AM
No entry fee at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort today
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not charge any entry fee at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other monuments on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, an official said on Monday. Read more
-
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 05:25 AM
Heat pushes wheat yields to 20-year low
As temperatures soared past 40 degrees Celsius in March , the hottest on record, wheat farmer Gurbaksh Nagi of Punjab’s Mansa district noticed that stalks of maturing grains in his field had turned brown from golden yellow, a sign they had shriveled from extreme heat. Read more