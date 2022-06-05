BREAKING: Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Jun 05, 2022 07:08 AM IST
Uddhav Thackeray on Kashmiri Pandits, J&K civilian attacks
Maharashtra stands “firmly” behind the Kashmiri Pandits, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday amid a spate in the civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, as he raised concerns about the targeted attacks. Read more
Jun 05, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
A small private airplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden's Delaware vacation home Saturday, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady.
The BJP leader said the Delhi deputy CM would face criminal defamation for alleging that the former gave government contracts to firms run by his wife and son’s business partners to supply PPE kits above market rates in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic was raging across the country.
He said 575 people, including students and teachers, had the midday meal from the Kerala school on Friday. “There are 650 students studying in the school. Yesterday, including teachers and students, 575 people had the midday meal from the school. Only eight of them have complained of food poisoning so far,” the police official said.
According to the residents, the board was erected near the Southadka Mahaganapathi temple on Friday. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane said that no complaint was lodged in the matter so far.
The complaint against the journalists was lodged on Friday by the student from Uppinangady college in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district who was part of the protest against the college’s decision to ban the hijab or Islamic headscarf on the college campus.
For the past five days, Kerala has been reporting over 1,000 coronavirus cases each day and a total of 48 Covid-related deaths. Health minister Veena George said the health department was closely monitoring the situation and there was no new variants.