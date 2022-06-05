Home / India News / BREAKING: Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
BREAKING: Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Updated on Jun 05, 2022 07:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
  • Jun 05, 2022 07:08 AM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray on Kashmiri Pandits, J&K civilian attacks

    Maharashtra stands “firmly” behind the Kashmiri Pandits, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday amid a spate in the civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, as he raised concerns about the targeted attacks. Read more

  • Jun 05, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

    A small private airplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden's Delaware vacation home Saturday, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady.

top news breaking news
india news
india news

Uddhav Thackeray on Kashmiri Pandits, J&K civilian attacks: Won't leave in lurch

Uddhav Thackeray expressed concern over the rise in civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray speaks at an event. (HT File Photo)&nbsp;
Published on Jun 05, 2022 07:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

Amarinder Singh's warning as 4 Punjab ex ministers join BJP: ‘Tip of iceberg' 

Amarinder Singh had left Congress - his party of decades - as he stepped down as the Punjab CM ahead of state polls. 
Capt Amarinder Singh had parted ways with the Congress on a bitter note last year. &nbsp;(HT file photo)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 06:27 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

india news

Sisodia alleges scam by Sarma, Assam CM denies

The BJP leader said the Delhi deputy CM would face criminal defamation for alleging that the former gave government contracts to firms run by his wife and son’s business partners to supply PPE kits above market rates in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic was raging across the country.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa (left) hits back at corruption allegations levelled by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (right).&nbsp;
Published on Jun 05, 2022 04:12 AM IST
BySweta Goswami, New Delhi
india news

2 minors held over Hyderabad teen gang rape; car seized

Out of the five accused identified in the minor girl’s gang rape, three persons have been apprehended so far. The remaining two accused in the May 28 gang rape, including a minor, are absconding.
Hyderabad: BJP workers protest inside the Jubilee Hills police station demanding justice to a teenager, who was allegedly gang-raped by schoolboys, in Hyderabad, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:51 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Karti moves Delhi HC over rejection of anticipatory bail

Justice Poonam A Bamba of the high court will hear the matter on Monday. A special CBI court, on Friday, rejected the Congress MP's anticipatory bail plea.
New Delhi: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrives at the CBI headquarters for questioning in an alleged scam pertaining to issuance of visas for Chinese nationals, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByRicha Banka
india news

4 Punjab Congress former ministers join BJP

Two Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, two Congress MLAs and the party’s sitting Mayor from Mohali also made the switch at the BJP’s headquarters in the presence on Union home minister Amit Shah
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @mssirsa ON SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022** Chandigarh: Union Minister Gajendra Sekhawat, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa with former Congress leaders as they join BJP, in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_04_2022_000143B) (PTI)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva
india news

Char Dham: DGCA advisory on helicopter ops after hard landing in Kedarnath

The incident that prompted the advisory took place on May 31, when the helicopter approached the helipad for landing in Kedarnath. No injuries were reported.
Nine operators fly pilgrims to the helipad at Kedarnath. (File Photo/HT)
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 04:59 AM IST
ByNeha Tripathi, New Delhi
india news

Govt tells Twitter, YouTube to take down perfume ads after row breaks out

Swati Maliwal, chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, wrote to information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday requesting that they be taken down.
Both videos violated guidelines of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), said the body which lays down the code for self-regulation in advertising on TV.
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 04:58 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
india news

Eight students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Kerala school

He said 575 people, including students and teachers, had the midday meal from the Kerala school on Friday. “There are 650 students studying in the school. Yesterday, including teachers and students, 575 people had the midday meal from the school. Only eight of them have complained of food poisoning so far,” the police official said.
Eight students of a government upper primary school at Kayamkulam in Kerala’s Alappuzha district were admitted to a hospital on Saturday after they complained of uneasiness due to a suspected case of food poisoning. (HT Archives)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Kayamkulam
india news

BSP directs Rajasthan MLAs to vote for Independent in RS polls

The six MLAs in Rajasthan who won on Bahujan Samaj Party tickets but walked over to the ruling Congress must now vote for the independent candidate, according to the party whip.
File Photo of media baron Subhash Chandra who will contest as an independent candidate from Rajasthan for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:31 AM IST
BySachin Saini
india news

Telangana polls to be focus of Hyderabad meet: BJP leader Laxman

Ahead of the polls, Laxman said BJP is the only alternative in Telangana since the Congress has no existence in the state and country.
With the aim to strengthen its support base in the South, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its National Working Committee meeting in Telangana’s Hyderabad next month, said party OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByAgencies, New Delhi
india news

Board near temple in Dakshina Kannada calls for ban on vehicles by non-hindus

According to the residents, the board was erected near the Southadka Mahaganapathi temple on Friday. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane said that no complaint was lodged in the matter so far.
The Dakshina Kannada district police issued a notice to panchayat officials over a board put up near a temple restricting autorickshaws and other vehicles “driven by non-Hindus” in Belthangady taluk. (AP)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Hijab protests: Dakshina Kannada college student accuses three journalists of verbal abuse, FIR registered

The complaint against the journalists was lodged on Friday by the student from Uppinangady college in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district who was part of the protest against the college’s decision to ban the hijab or Islamic headscarf on the college campus.
A B Com student from Uppinangady college in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district has lodged a complaint against three journalists accusing them of verbal abuse, grabbing her shawl and shooting her video without permission, police said. (PTI (For representation))
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Kerala crosses 1k Covid cases for 5th day in row, health minister George holds meeting

For the past five days, Kerala has been reporting over 1,000 coronavirus cases each day and a total of 48 Covid-related deaths. Health minister Veena George said the health department was closely monitoring the situation and there was no new variants.
Kerala on Saturday reported 1,544 new Covid-19 cases which took the number of active patients in the state to 7,972, prompting state health minister Veena George to call a high-level meeting to assess the situation. (ANI)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 05, 2022
