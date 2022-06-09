Home / India News / BREAKING: EC to announce schedule for election of India's next President today
BREAKING: EC to announce schedule for election of India's next President today

Breaking news June 9, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 09, 2022 01:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 09, 2022 01:36 PM IST

    Police use water cannon against protesting Youth Congress workers

    Police use water cannon against Youth Congress workers staging a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over gold smuggling case.

  • Jun 09, 2022 01:25 PM IST

    Muslim bodies issue appeals to the community to head home straight after Friday prayers

    Kanpur violence follow up: Muslim bodies issue appeals to the community to head home straight after Friday prayers.

  • Jun 09, 2022 12:00 PM IST

    Owaisi, Hindu priest named in Delhi Police FIR against people 'spreading hate'

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati named in Delhi Police FIR against people 'spreading hate'.

  • Jun 09, 2022 11:42 AM IST

    Satyendar Jain's custody extended till June 13

    Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain's custody to enforcement directorate extended till June 13 in alleged money laundering case.

  • Jun 09, 2022 11:41 AM IST

    EC to announce president election dates today

    Election Commission to announce schedule for election of India's next President today.

  • Jun 09, 2022 11:08 AM IST

    Delhi court defers it's order on the pleas to restore rights to worship for Hindus and Jains at mosque at Qutub Minar complex

    Delhi court defers it's order on the pleas to restore rights to worship for Hindus and Jains at mosque at Qutub Minar complex, notes that a fresh application has been filed in the case.

  • Jun 09, 2022 10:32 AM IST

    JD(S) fields Kupendra Reddy as its first candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections

    JD(S) fields Kupendra Reddy as its first candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, says JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

  • Jun 09, 2022 09:43 AM IST

    Sensex, Nifty opens in red

    Sensex opens in red; tanks over 200 points, trading at 54,595; Nifty falls over 80 points, trading at 16,274.

  • Jun 09, 2022 08:40 AM IST

    India records 7,240 new Covid cases, highest daily tally since March 1

    India records 7,240 new Covid cases, highest daily tally since March 1; 8 deaths in 24 hours.

  • Jun 09, 2022 08:29 AM IST

    Donald Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe

    Former US President Donald Trump is set to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices.

  • Jun 09, 2022 07:38 AM IST

    Taliban arrest Afghan fashion model

    The Taliban have arrested a well-known Afghan fashion model, accusing him of “insulting” Islam.

  • Jun 09, 2022 06:23 AM IST

    Sonia Gandhi seeks 3-week time from ED to appear for questioning

    Sonia Gandhi seeks 3-week time from ED to appear for questioning in National Herald case.

  • Jun 09, 2022 05:56 AM IST

    Fire breaks out at Delhi's Mandawali police station

    Fire breaks out at Delhi's Mandawali police station, no casualties have been reported. 

Election Commission to announce Presidential poll schedule today

President Ram Nath Kovind’s five-year term ends on July 24. The election for the next President must be held before the completion of the incumbent President’s term.
The Presidential election is expected to be held in July. (File Photo)
The Presidential election is expected to be held in July. (File Photo)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 01:34 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
india news

Prophet remarks fallout: Owaisi, Nupur Sharma, journo among those booked

The remarks triggered a diplomatic row as countries in West and South-East Asia such as Indonesia denounced them
Nupur Sharma. (PTI)
Nupur Sharma. (PTI)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 01:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

J&K schools pay tribute to late teacher Rajni Bala, observe 2-minute silence

Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on May 31 - amid a spate of attacks on non-locals in the Union territory.
J&amp;K schools pay tribute to late teacher Rajni Bala, observe 2-minute silence(Twitter/@DIPRRambandic))
J&K schools pay tribute to late teacher Rajni Bala, observe 2-minute silence(Twitter/@DIPRRambandic))
Published on Jun 09, 2022 01:28 PM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Afternoon brief: PM Modi on India's bio-economy growth, and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration ceremony of Biotech Start-up Expo, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration ceremony of Biotech Start-up Expo, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday.(PTI)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:53 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched at 11.21 lakh, declares big war on SUVs

  • Volkswagen Virtus replaces Vento in the Indian market and comes packed to the brim with features.
Volkswagen Virtus is taller, longer and wider than any of its rivals, barring cousin Skoda Slavia with which it shares its dimensions.
Volkswagen Virtus is taller, longer and wider than any of its rivals, barring cousin Skoda Slavia with which it shares its dimensions.
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:52 PM IST
india news

PM says India's bio-economy grown eight times since 2014, 'not too far from…'

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the first-ever Biotech Startup Expo in India is a reflection of the expansive growth of the biotech sector in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:44 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Who is Mahakal with possible link to Salman Khan case?

Mumbai Police will question Mahakal who got arrested on Wednesday about the Salman Khan threat letter case. Mahakal is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi who has been named as the mastermind of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. 
Lawrence Bishnoi has been named the mastermind in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.&nbsp;
Lawrence Bishnoi has been named the mastermind in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. 
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Devolution of resources to states isn’t charity: Kerala finance minister

There are specific reasons for the financial issues being faced by the state and most of these are mainly centred on the present practice of the Centre-state relations
KN Balagopal (Wikimedia Commons)
KN Balagopal (Wikimedia Commons)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:28 PM IST
ByRamesh Babu
india news

'If anything happens…': Sanjay Raut’s message to BJP on al Qaeda threat reports

  • Raut’s remark comes just days after al Qaeda reportedly issued a letter threatening suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet".
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.(HT file photo)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.(HT file photo)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:18 PM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Election Commission to announce dates for Presidential polls today at 3 pm

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Mirage outside Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi,(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
Mirage outside Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi,(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 11:39 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash
india news

Delhi court defers verdict on pleas for Hindu, Jain worship on Qutub premises

On May 24, the court reserved its order as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted the 12th-century monument and a World Heritage Site is not a place for prayers
The court on May 24 took on record the ASI’s objections to the lawsuits. (PTI)
The court on May 24 took on record the ASI’s objections to the lawsuits. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 09, 2022 01:32 PM IST
ByRicha Banka
india news

Rajya Sabha polls: JD (S) moves legislators to Bengaluru resort

The JD (S) has fielded Kupendra Reddy as its candidate for one of the Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka
JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has sought Congress’s support. (AP)
JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has sought Congress’s support. (AP)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 10:55 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna
india news

Kshama Bindu gets married to self in '1st sologamy', steers clear of row

The priest who had earlier agreed to perform the riruals at Kshama Bindu's wedding with herself backed out after BJP leader Sunita Shukla said she will not allow the wedding to happen at the temple. 
Kshama Bindu got married on Wednesday at her residence after she faced resistance against her earlier plan of getting married at a temple.&nbsp;
Kshama Bindu got married on Wednesday at her residence after she faced resistance against her earlier plan of getting married at a temple. 
Published on Jun 09, 2022 10:50 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Multi-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Bandra: 1 dead, 19 injured

All the injured persons were taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra for treatment.
Multi-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Bandra: 1 dead, 19 injured (ANI)
Multi-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Bandra: 1 dead, 19 injured (ANI)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Prashant Kishor targets Nitish over video of Bihar couple begging for son’s body

  • Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi urged Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to take strict action against the hospital, saying the news was “depressing to the core”.
Prashant Kishor targeted Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over his claims of “sushasan”, or good governance.
Prashant Kishor targeted Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over his claims of “sushasan”, or good governance.
Published on Jun 09, 2022 10:17 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
