Breaking: Strong earthquake kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 06:49 AM
IMD predicts light to moderate rain within next 3 hours in parts of Chennai
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in the city within the next three hours.
"Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Ranipettai, Vellore, Thirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamilnadu during the next three hours," said IMD in a statement, reported ANI.
Sun, 19 Mar 2023 05:57 AM
Strong earthquake kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru
A strong earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, killing at least 14 people, trapping others under rubble, and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of about 6.8 that was centered just off the Pacific Coast, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador's second-largest city. One of the victims died in Peru, while 13 others died in Ecuador, where authorities also reported that at least 126 people were injured, reported AP.
Sun, 19 Mar 2023 05:36 AM
Afghanistan: Parents, children urge Taliban to reopen schools for girls
Several parents and students in Afghanistan urged the Taliban to reopen the secondary schools for girls, which have been closed for the last 544 days, Khaama Press reported.
On Saturday, the parents of students expressed concern for their children's future and urged the authorities to allow their daughters to return to school, reported ANI.