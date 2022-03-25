Live
BREAKING: Petrol, diesel see another hike, third increase in four days
- Breaking News Today: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 07:37 AM
Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting at 10.15 am
Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting will be held today in Parliament at 10.15am.
-
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 06:56 AM
Petrol, diesel see another hike, third increase in four days
The petrol and diesel are being sold at ₹97.81 per litre and ₹89.07 per litre, respectively, in Delhi.