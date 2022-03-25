Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: Petrol, diesel see another hike, third increase in four days

Updated on Mar 25, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

  • Fri, 25 Mar 2022 07:37 AM

    Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting at 10.15 am

    Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting will be held today in Parliament at 10.15am.

  • Fri, 25 Mar 2022 06:56 AM

    Petrol, diesel see another hike, third increase in four days

    The petrol and diesel are being sold at 97.81 per litre and 89.07 per litre, respectively, in Delhi.

