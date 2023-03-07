Live
LIVE: Hijab made mandatory for female students, teachers in PoK
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 05:19 AM IST
Breaking news today March 7, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 07 Mar 2023 05:15 AM
Hijab made mandatory for female students, teachers in PoK
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government made Hijab mandatory for female students and teachers at co-educational institutions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (ANI)
Topics