Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM; Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar his deputy

ByAniruddha Dhar
Mar 07, 2023 11:42 AM IST

National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term.

National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma took oath as chief minister of Meghalaya - along with 11 others, including two deputy chief ministers - for the second consecutive term in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shillong on Tuesday.

Meghalaya governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to the 12-member council of ministers, including NPP's Prestone Tynsong and BJP's Alexander Laloo Hek. Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as deputy chief ministers.

In total, eight MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP), two from the UDP and one each from the BJP and the HSPDP were administered the oath of secrecy as ministers in Sangma's cabinet at Raj Bhavan.

Besides Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Assam chief minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present on the occasion.

Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and A T Mondal were among those from the NPP who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers. BJP's AL Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers.

Earlier in the day, Sangma Tuesday attended a prayer meeting with all cabinet ministers before they all left for Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony.

The NPP-led alliance, with the support of 45 MLAs two of the BJP has staked claim to form the government in the state.

Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak.

United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 seats in the results of assembly polls announced on Thursday. Congress won five seats. Trinamool Congress, which had inducted all Congress MLAs in the previous assembly, also got five seats.

BJP, People's Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged two seats each. Voice of the People Party got four seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates.BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but fought the assembly polls separately.

