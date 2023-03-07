Meghalaya, Nagaland chief ministers to take oath today; PM Modi to be present: 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremonies in Shillong and Kohima as a coalition government led by National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad K Sangma will be sworn in as chief minister yet again on Tuesday morning, while an all-party government led by Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP) Neiphiu Rio will take oath later in the day in Nagaland. NDPP Neiphiu Rio, PM Narendra Modi and NPP leader Conrad Sangma.(File)

Top updates on swearing-in ceremonies in Meghalaya, Nagaland:

1. In Meghalaya, NPP head Conrad K Sangma, whose party won 26 seats in the February 27 elections, will take oath as the chief minister along with other cabinet ministers.

2. Sangma will be sworn in as the chief minister for a second consecutive term.

3. The NPP-led alliance, with 45 MLAs supporting it, including two from the BJP, has staked claim to form the government.

4. On Monday, 58 newly elected MLAs were sworn in as members of the assembly with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

5. In Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, 72, who will be chief minister for a fifth term, will lead an all-party government with no opposition in his state.

6. Nagaland had an all-party government twice before but in both cases parties came together in a bid to have a united front for tripartite talks with the central government and former rebels of the NSCN (IM) to finalise a long-awaited peace accord in the border state.

7. The NDPP-BJP coalition, in the recently concluded Nagaland election, won 37 seats in the 60-member assembly.

8. All other parties in the state subsequently extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance.

9. A history was scripted in Nagaland when the state elected its first women legislators - Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse - in its 60 years of statehood. The state, which has had 13 assemblies so far, never had a woman MLA before Thursday's result.

10. Besides Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of both the chief ministers.

