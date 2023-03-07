Salhoutuonuo Kruse, first woman elected to Nagaland assembly takes oath
Besides Kruse, Hekani Jakhalu, another NDPP candidate, from Dimapur-III constituency also won the February 27 election for the 60-member assembly.
Salhoutuonuo Kruse, one of the first woman elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, took oath as a minister at a swearing-in ceremony in Shillong in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate from Western Angami seat defeated Keneizhakho Nakhro, an independent candidate, by only seven votes.
Besides Kruse, Hekani Jakhalu, another NDPP candidate, from Dimapur-III constituency also won the February 27 election for the 60-member assembly. The poll results were announced on Thursday.
