Salhoutuonuo Kruse, first woman elected to Nagaland assembly takes oath

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, one of the first woman elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, took oath as a minister at a swearing-in ceremony in Shillong in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate from Western Angami seat defeated Keneizhakho Nakhro, an independent candidate, by only seven votes.

Nagaland: Salhoutuonuo Kruse takes oath.(ANI)