Home / India News / Salhoutuonuo Kruse, first woman elected to Nagaland assembly takes oath

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, first woman elected to Nagaland assembly takes oath

ByShobhit Gupta
Mar 07, 2023 02:37 PM IST

Besides Kruse, Hekani Jakhalu, another NDPP candidate, from Dimapur-III constituency also won the February 27 election for the 60-member assembly.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, one of the first woman elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, took oath as a minister at a swearing-in ceremony in Shillong in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate from Western Angami seat defeated Keneizhakho Nakhro, an independent candidate, by only seven votes.

Nagaland: Salhoutuonuo Kruse takes oath.(ANI)
Nagaland: Salhoutuonuo Kruse takes oath.(ANI)

Besides Kruse, Hekani Jakhalu, another NDPP candidate, from Dimapur-III constituency also won the February 27 election for the 60-member assembly. The poll results were announced on Thursday.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nagaland elections nagaland
nagaland elections nagaland
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out