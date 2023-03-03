Nagaland elects women MLAs for first time

KOHIMA: Nagaland created history on Thursday by electing women legislators for the first time in its 60 years of statehood. Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse (HT)

National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominees Hekani Jakhalu from Dimapur-III and Salhoutuonuo Kruse from Western Angami seat were among four women candidates who had contested the February 27 elections for the 60-member assembly. The poll results were announced on Thursday.

While Jakhalu defeated Azheto Zhimomi of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by over 1,500 votes, Kruse defeated independent candidate Keneizhakho Nakhro by a close margin of seven votes.

Though the state has had 13 state assemblies so far, not one woman was elected as an MLA till date.

Jakhalu is a social entrepreneur and holds a masters degree in law from the University of San Francisco (School of Laws) in the United States. She is also a recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar (2018) – an annual award given by the ministry of women and child development to individual women or to institutions that work towards the cause of women empowerment.

“This is not Hekani’s victory, this is everyone’s victory,” Jakhalu, a mother of two, said after the results were declared.

She vowed to live up to the expectations of the people. “This is a new chapter for all of us,” she told her supporters.

The 48-year-old co-founded and led the state’s YouthNet – an NGO that works with youngsters to develop various skills for employment opportunities – for several years. She is also a vocal advocate of youth and entrepreneurship in the northeast region.

Kruse said it is “by the grace of God” that she won the electoral battle. “I thank my supporters. Thanks for the opportunity. I shall be meeting them (supporters) after collecting the election certificate and we will be praying together,” she said.

The 56-year-old is the widow of late NDPP candidate Kevisekho Kruse who lost the 2018 elections. She said she decided to contest the elections to fulfill the visions of her husband.

Kruse completed her pre-university from Kohima College in 1986. She is the proprietor of a private school in Chümoukedima district.

She has been actively involved with various civil society organisations for over two decades and also headed her tribe’s (Angami) women body, Angamimiapfü Mechü Krotho in the past. She also served as an advisory board member in Angami Public Organisation, the tribe’s male dominated apex organisation.

On the election of two women legislators, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha said: “It’s a new journey for the Nagaland assembly. It’s a new journey for the Naga people. We wish them the very best and we look forward for a successful tenure for them.”