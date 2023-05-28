Home / India News / Breaking: 'Massive' Russian drone attack kills one in Kyiv, says Ukraine
Breaking: 'Massive' Russian drone attack kills one in Kyiv, says Ukraine

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Breaking news today May 28, 2023:

Updated on May 28, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 28, 2023 08:04 AM IST

    US 'won't tolerate' China's ban on Micron chips: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

    The United States "won't tolerate" China's effective ban on purchases of Micron Technology memory chips and is working closely with allies to address such "economic coercion," US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Saturday.

    Raimondo told a news conference after a meeting of trade ministers in the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks that the US "firmly opposes" China's actions against Micron, Reuters reported. 

  • May 28, 2023 07:38 AM IST

    'Massive' Russian drone attack kills one in Kyiv: Ukraine

    One civilian has died in Kyiv after a "massive" drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said Sunday, reported AFP. 

    "A 35-year-old woman was hospitalised, a 41-year-old man died," the mayor and former boxer said on Telegram, reporting that drone wreckage had crashed near a petrol station.

PM Modi reacts as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar post new Parliament videos

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 06:51 AM IST

New Parliament inauguration: Narendra Modi had tagged posts by several well-known personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Shah Rukh Khan.(File)
ByAniruddha Dhar

New Parliament building: Timeline, costs incurred, employment generated

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 05:38 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud.

An aerial view of the new Parliament building. (HT)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

LIVE Updates: Historic ‘Sengol’ placed in new Parliament building by PM Modi

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Parliament building inauguration LIVE Updates: Adheenams (priests) handed over the sacred sceptre- ‘Sengol’- to PM Modi on the eve of the inauguration.

New Parliament building updates: PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the inauguration ceremony.
ByMallika Soni

New Parliament building inauguration: How and where to watch event live

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 04:26 AM IST

The formal inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building is scheduled to start at around noon.

The new parliament building illuminated in tri-color ahead of its inauguration ceremony, in New Delhi.(ANI)
ByRitu Maria Johny

NATSEC agencies conduct cyber defence exercises to foil China, other adversaries

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 06:23 AM IST

The cyber defence exercise comes after US experts found Chinese sleeper malware in Australia and Japanese networks as part of Quad cybersecurity cooperation.

The cybersecurity exercises are being held under the aegis of the Defence Cyber Agency (DCyA) with other branches of national security participating in the effort to test the firewalls guarding India’s critical infrastructure. (Representative)
ByShishir Gupta

‘To tear down India’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Rahul Gandhi's US visit

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 04:31 AM IST

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar further slammed the Congress leader and said that only Rahul Gandhi as a problem with Indian democracy.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday took a jibe at the former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. (File)
ANI |

Andhra Pradesh polls a Kurukshetra war: TDP’s Naidu

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Observing that the Late NT Rama Rao (NTR), the founder of the TDP, brought global recognition for the Telugu society, the party’s national president said, “We are descendants of such a great leader”

Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the TDP was raring to defeat Kauravas to establish a House of respectable and responsible people’s representatives. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Karnataka boy dies, 50 others fall sick after drinking contaminated tap water

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Rekalmaradi village in Raichur with less than 2,000 population has six borewells which went dry after temperature went up and all the three RO plants which the gram panchayat has set up are not working

Officials say drinking water is being supplied to every village in Kalyan Karnataka region through tankers in summers. (HT Archives)
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel

‘Study global warming impact, form climate adaptation plans’: Govt to states

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 05:15 AM IST

States will have to formulate local climate adaptation plans, which will help create an expansive database on the impact of climate crisis.

All states need to formulate climate adaptation plans by studying the impacts of global warming (HT Photo)
BySoumya Pillai, New Delhi

Karnataka gets full cabinet, Siddaramaiah to announce portfolio allocation today

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 04:29 AM IST

CM Siddaramaiah said the announcement regarding portfolios will be made on Sunday.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar with newly-inducted cabinet ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
ByArun Dev

‘Will build strong India in Amrit Kaal’: PM Modi as his govt completes 9 years

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 02:38 AM IST

Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw released a booklet listing Modi government’s achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that it is “always humbling to receive such affection and it also gives me added strength to work even harder for the people”. (Narendra Modi Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent

Man held after rape complainant dies in Karnataka: Police

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 12:22 AM IST

According to the police, the incident took place on May 23 when prime accused Mallappa Gundappa and his three accomplices allegedly abducted the victim from her house located in Sindanur taluk and gang-raped her.

A 45-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped has succumbed to her injuries during treatment, in Karnataka’s Raichur district (Agencies/Representative use)
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

In Ayodhya, school student falls to death; father alleges gang-rape, murder

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 07:05 AM IST

According to the victim’s father, the class 10 student was asked by the principal to come to the school early on Friday on the pretext of a counselling session.

A 15-year-old girl died on Saturday after she allegedly fell on the premises of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district.(Source: CCTV camera footage)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Day after Praveen Nettaru’s wife loses job, Siddaramaiah promises reappointment

india news
Updated on May 28, 2023 04:39 AM IST

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said: “Considering this as a special case, Nutan Kumari will be re-appointed on humanitarian grounds.”

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that slain Praveen Nettaru’s wife Nutan will be reappointed to job on “humanitarian” grounds (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Sunday, May 28, 2023
