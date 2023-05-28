Breaking: 'Massive' Russian drone attack kills one in Kyiv, says Ukraine
-
May 28, 2023 08:04 AM IST
US 'won't tolerate' China's ban on Micron chips: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
The United States "won't tolerate" China's effective ban on purchases of Micron Technology memory chips and is working closely with allies to address such "economic coercion," US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Saturday.
Raimondo told a news conference after a meeting of trade ministers in the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks that the US "firmly opposes" China's actions against Micron, Reuters reported.
-
May 28, 2023 07:38 AM IST
'Massive' Russian drone attack kills one in Kyiv: Ukraine
One civilian has died in Kyiv after a "massive" drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said Sunday, reported AFP.
"A 35-year-old woman was hospitalised, a 41-year-old man died," the mayor and former boxer said on Telegram, reporting that drone wreckage had crashed near a petrol station.