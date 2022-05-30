BREAKING: PM Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today
Mon, 30 May 2022 06:00 AM
PM Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme on Monday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.
"At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 30th May would be releasing benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme. Through this effort, we are supporting those who lost their parents to COVID-19," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday evening.
Prime Minister will transfer scholarships to school going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme, the Prime Minister's Office said.