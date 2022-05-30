BREAKING: PM Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on May 30, 2022 06:02 AM IST
    PM Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme on Monday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

    "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 30th May would be releasing benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme. Through this effort, we are supporting those who lost their parents to COVID-19," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday evening.

    Prime Minister will transfer scholarships to school going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme, the Prime Minister's Office said.

