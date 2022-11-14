LIVE: Biden meets with Yoon, Kishida amid rising tensions on Korean Peninsula
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 06:37 AM
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Amritsar
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was felt across Punjab's Amritsar at 3:42 am on Monday, National Center for Seismology said.
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 06:12 AM
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, Yellen says
-The United States is happy for India to continue buying as much Russian oil as it wants, including at prices above a G7-imposed price cap mechanism, if it steers clear of Western insurance, finance and maritime services bound by the cap, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday.
"Russia is going to find it very difficult to continue shipping as much oil as they have done when the EU stops buying Russian oil," Yellen said. "They're going to be heavily in search of buyers. And many buyers are reliant on Western services."
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 05:30 AM
