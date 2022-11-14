Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Biden meets with Yoon, Kishida amid rising tensions on Korean Peninsula
Live

LIVE: Biden meets with Yoon, Kishida amid rising tensions on Korean Peninsula

india news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 06:53 AM IST
  • Mon, 14 Nov 2022 06:37 AM

    4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Amritsar

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was felt across Punjab's Amritsar at 3:42 am on Monday, National Center for Seismology said.

  • Mon, 14 Nov 2022 06:12 AM

    India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, Yellen says

    -The United States is happy for India to continue buying as much Russian oil as it wants, including at prices above a G7-imposed price cap mechanism, if it steers clear of Western insurance, finance and maritime services bound by the cap, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday.
    "Russia is going to find it very difficult to continue shipping as much oil as they have done when the EU stops buying Russian oil," Yellen said. "They're going to be heavily in search of buyers. And many buyers are reliant on Western services."

  • Mon, 14 Nov 2022 05:30 AM

    Biden meets with Yoon, Kishida amid rising tensions on Korean Peninsula

