Mamata Banerjee apologises for Bengal minister's remarks on President Murmu

Updated on Nov 14, 2022 05:39 PM IST

Bengal minister Akhil Giri drew widespread criticism recently for making controversial remarks against President Droupadi Murmu's looks.

West Benagl chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned state minister Akhil Giri's comment on President Droupadi Murmu and apologised to her on the behalf of Trinamool Congress.

Giri drew widespread criticism recently for making controversial remarks against President Murmu's looks. After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologised for it.

Protests by the BJP against Giri for his controversial remarks, however, continued to rock different parts of the state for the third consecutive day.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

mamata banerjee droupadi murmu west bengal + 1 more
Monday, November 14, 2022
