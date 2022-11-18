Live
Breaking - Japan inflation hits four-decade high of 3.6% in Oct
Published on Nov 18, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Breaking news, November 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 18, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Japan inflation hits four-decade high of 3.6% in October
Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6 percent on-year in October, the government said Friday, the highest level in four decades due largely to rising energy costs and a weak yen.
The data, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, showed inflation at the highest rate since 1982.
Breaking - Japan inflation hits four-decade high of 3.6% in Oct
Published on Nov 18, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Breaking news, November 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
China yet to respond to invite for Delhi conference: Official
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 05:28 AM IST
Pakistan, which is the largest source of funding of terror activities in India, and Afghanistan, which poses a significant threat, have not been invited , the officials added.
Stalin visits deceased footballer’s kin, offers ₹10 lakh solatium, govt job
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Following Stalin’s visit, Tamil Nadu’s BJP president K Annamalai and Union minister of state L Murugan also visited the family and announced that the party will host a football match in Chennai in Priya’s memory
Undeterred by Munugode loss, BJP gears up to face next assembly elections in Telangana
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Undeterred by the debacle in the recent by-election to Munugode assembly seat in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to step up its activities with an eye on capturing power in the next year’s assembly elections in the state
Priya Varghese unqualified as Kannur varsity professor: Kerala HC
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 05:55 AM IST
The high court has directed the varsity to publish a fresh rank list based on the guidelines of the University Grants Commission.
Ragged in Jadavpur University hostel, says judo medallist
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Kolkata Police have registered an FIR after 2019 Commonwealth Para Judo Champioship bronze medallist Buddhadeb Jana was allegedly assaulted in a ragging incident at Jadavpur University.
Kerala HC orders action against misuse of govt emblems, boards
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:48 AM IST
A division bench said that many such vehicles were plying on the roads possibly with the intention of avoiding inspections and tolls and said such tendencies should be curbed at any cost.
BJP legislator seeks stricter punishment for ‘love jihad’ cases
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:47 AM IST
BJP legislator Rajeshwar Singh on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to amend the state laws dealing with heinous crimes and proposed stricter punishment for “love jihad”
Bhima Koregaon case: NIA seeks recall of SC order on Navlakha’s house arrest
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 05:57 AM IST
The NIA has sought the recall of a Supreme Court order directing activist Gautam Navlakha, 70, to be placed under house arrest, accusing him of suppressing material facts.
India opposes attempt to link action on emissions to farming
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 04:45 AM IST
India communicated strong objections to discussions under a special UN Framework Convention on Climate Change effort known as the Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture, which has sought to expand efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouses gases to the agriculture sector.
ISRO to launch country’s first privately built rocket today
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 05:10 AM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation is set to launch country’s first rocket built by a private company on Friday.
Centre increases levy on airlines under regional connectivity scheme
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Currently, the levy is ₹5,000 per departure and the amount will further go up to ₹10,000 per departure from January 1 to March 31, 2023 and further increase to ₹15,000 from April 2023 till April 2027
Everybody is impressed with Gujarat: Supreme Court on judicial infrastructure
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:05 AM IST
A bench of Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh was informed by UP Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad that some government officials visited the court complexes in Ahmedabad and Vadodara and were impressed with the facilities.
Rahul Gandhi to tour Gujarat ahead of elections
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s poll campaign in Gujarat will be a short one, said a party leader
Kerala man lifts, throws girl without any provocation; arrested
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:01 AM IST