Breaking - Japan inflation hits four-decade high of 3.6% in Oct

india news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 06:02 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Nov 18, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    Japan inflation hits four-decade high of 3.6% in October

    Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6 percent on-year in October, the government said Friday, the highest level in four decades due largely to rising energy costs and a weak yen.

    The data, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, showed inflation at the highest rate since 1982.

China yet to respond to invite for Delhi conference: Official

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 05:28 AM IST

Pakistan, which is the largest source of funding of terror activities in India, and Afghanistan, which poses a significant threat, have not been invited , the officials added.

National Investigation Agency DG Dinkar Gupta (right) and Secretary West (MEA) Sanjay Verma, at a press conference on the 'No Money for Terror' conference in New Delhi on Thursday (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (ARVIND YADAV/HT)
National Investigation Agency DG Dinkar Gupta (right) and Secretary West (MEA) Sanjay Verma, at a press conference on the 'No Money for Terror' conference in New Delhi on Thursday (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (ARVIND YADAV/HT)

Stalin visits deceased footballer’s kin, offers 10 lakh solatium, govt job

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 05:53 AM IST

Following Stalin’s visit, Tamil Nadu’s BJP president K Annamalai and Union minister of state L Murugan also visited the family and announced that the party will host a football match in Chennai in Priya’s memory

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin pays tribute to footballer R Priya, who died allegedly due to medical negligence of doctors at a government hospital, in Vysarpadi, in Chennai on Thursday. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin pays tribute to footballer R Priya, who died allegedly due to medical negligence of doctors at a government hospital, in Vysarpadi, in Chennai on Thursday. (PTI)

Undeterred by Munugode loss, BJP gears up to face next assembly elections in Telangana

india news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:53 AM IST

Undeterred by the debacle in the recent by-election to Munugode assembly seat in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to step up its activities with an eye on capturing power in the next year’s assembly elections in the state

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay announced that he will start the fifth phase of his padayatra (foot march) in the name of “Praja Sangrama Yatra” (battle for people) in November last week, “to highlight the people’s issues and activate the party cadre”. (ANI)
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay announced that he will start the fifth phase of his padayatra (foot march) in the name of “Praja Sangrama Yatra” (battle for people) in November last week, “to highlight the people’s issues and activate the party cadre”. (ANI)

Priya Varghese unqualified as Kannur varsity professor: Kerala HC

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 05:55 AM IST

The high court has directed the varsity to publish a fresh rank list based on the guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

A controversy had erupted after it was alleged that Priya Varghese was appointed to the post flouting all norms of the UGC and overlooking deserving candidates. (HT Photo)
A controversy had erupted after it was alleged that Priya Varghese was appointed to the post flouting all norms of the UGC and overlooking deserving candidates. (HT Photo)

Ragged in Jadavpur University hostel, says judo medallist

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 06:01 AM IST

Kolkata Police have registered an FIR after 2019 Commonwealth Para Judo Champioship bronze medallist Buddhadeb Jana was allegedly assaulted in a ragging incident at Jadavpur University.

Kerala HC orders action against misuse of govt emblems, boards

india news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:48 AM IST

A division bench said that many such vehicles were plying on the roads possibly with the intention of avoiding inspections and tolls and said such tendencies should be curbed at any cost.

The court has taken up the complaint suo motu and directed the police, motor vehicles department and other enforcement agencies to take strict action against them under Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Photo)
The court has taken up the complaint suo motu and directed the police, motor vehicles department and other enforcement agencies to take strict action against them under Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Photo)

BJP legislator seeks stricter punishment for ‘love jihad’ cases

india news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:47 AM IST

BJP legislator Rajeshwar Singh on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to amend the state laws dealing with heinous crimes and proposed stricter punishment for “love jihad”

Bhima Koregaon case: NIA seeks recall of SC order on Navlakha’s house arrest

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 05:57 AM IST

The NIA has sought the recall of a Supreme Court order directing activist Gautam Navlakha, 70, to be placed under house arrest, accusing him of suppressing material facts.

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha displays a report by two rights groups during a press conference in Srinagar, India. Indian police have arrested Navlakha and four other rights activists for suspected links to Maoists in raids on their homes and offices at several places in the country Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. The government crackdown was condemned by Aakar Patel, executive director of Amnesty International India, who said the arrests threatened core human rights values. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha displays a report by two rights groups during a press conference in Srinagar, India. Indian police have arrested Navlakha and four other rights activists for suspected links to Maoists in raids on their homes and offices at several places in the country Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. The government crackdown was condemned by Aakar Patel, executive director of Amnesty International India, who said the arrests threatened core human rights values. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan, File) (AP)

India opposes attempt to link action on emissions to farming

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 04:45 AM IST

India communicated strong objections to discussions under a special UN Framework Convention on Climate Change effort known as the Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture, which has sought to expand efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouses gases to the agriculture sector.

Egyptian police secure the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, during the COP27 climate conference in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of the same name, on November 17. (AFP)
Egyptian police secure the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, during the COP27 climate conference in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of the same name, on November 17. (AFP)

ISRO to launch country’s first privately built rocket today

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 05:10 AM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation is set to launch country’s first rocket built by a private company on Friday.

Sriharikota: India's first private rocket Vikram-S developed by Skyroot Aerospace ahead of its lift-off, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_17_2022_000201B) (PTI)
Sriharikota: India's first private rocket Vikram-S developed by Skyroot Aerospace ahead of its lift-off, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_17_2022_000201B) (PTI)

Centre increases levy on airlines under regional connectivity scheme

india news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Currently, the levy is ₹5,000 per departure and the amount will further go up to ₹10,000 per departure from January 1 to March 31, 2023 and further increase to ₹15,000 from April 2023 till April 2027

The Union government on Thursday announced that regional air connectivity levy charged from commercial airlines under the UDAN scheme will be increased to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 per departure from January 1. (File)
The Union government on Thursday announced that regional air connectivity levy charged from commercial airlines under the UDAN scheme will be increased to 10,000 per departure from January 1. (File)

Everybody is impressed with Gujarat: Supreme Court on judicial infrastructure

india news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:05 AM IST

A bench of Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh was informed by UP Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad that some government officials visited the court complexes in Ahmedabad and Vadodara and were impressed with the facilities.

The Supreme Court. (File image)
The Supreme Court. (File image)

Rahul Gandhi to tour Gujarat ahead of elections

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s poll campaign in Gujarat will be a short one, said a party leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wears a traditional Marathi turban during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Maharashtra’s Akola on Thursday. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wears a traditional Marathi turban during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Maharashtra’s Akola on Thursday. (ANI)

Kerala man lifts, throws girl without any provocation; arrested

india news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:01 AM IST

The horrifying incident occurred this morning when the eight year-old girl was waiting outside the Madrassa for her uncle to pick up.

(File image)
(File image)
