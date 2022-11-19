LIVE: COP27 extended by a day as countries struggle to find common ground
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 06:07 AM
Malaysia heads to polls in a tightly contested election
21 million registered voters in Malaysia are expected to participate in polls on Friday in what could be a tightly contested election, reports AFP.
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 05:45 AM
Man and woman found dead in Rajasthan jungle with private parts mutilated
The dead bodies of a man and a woman were found in Rajasthan's Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle in Udaipur district with their private parts mutilated. Officials said a probe has been launched.
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 05:28 AM
COP27 extended by a day as countries struggle to find common ground
COP27 has been extended by a day to take the ongoing negotiations to a logical end, said Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Friday.