Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: COP27 extended by a day as countries struggle to find common ground
Live

LIVE: COP27 extended by a day as countries struggle to find common ground

india news
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Breaking news, November 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 19 Nov 2022 06:07 AM

    Malaysia heads to polls in a tightly contested election

    21 million registered voters in Malaysia are expected to participate in polls on Friday in what could be a tightly contested election, reports AFP.

  • Sat, 19 Nov 2022 05:45 AM

    Man and woman found dead in Rajasthan jungle with private parts mutilated

    The dead bodies of a man and a woman were found in Rajasthan's Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle in Udaipur district with their private parts mutilated. Officials said a probe has been launched.

  • Sat, 19 Nov 2022 05:28 AM

    COP27 extended by a day as countries struggle to find common ground

    COP27 has been extended by a day to take the ongoing negotiations to a logical end, said Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
un climate summit rajasthan malaysia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.