Breaking: In Pune highway mishap, absconding truck driver and assistant arrested
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 06:04 AM
Pune highway mishap: Absconding truck driver, his assistant arrested
The accused truck driver Maniram Yadav and his assistant Lalit Yadav, who had been absconding, were arrested under IPC sections 279, 337, 338 & 427, Pune Police said.
At least 48 vehicles were damaged and more than 20 people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the national highway (NH4), near Navale Bridge in Pune.
