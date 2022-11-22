Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 252
Published on Nov 22, 2022 03:14 PM IST
Indonesia Earthquake: Indonesian authorities say earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies discovered beneath rubble.
AFP |
The death toll from an earthquake that shook Indonesia's main island of Java has risen to 252, a local official told AFP Tuesday.
The Cianjur local administration in West Java announced the new toll in an Instagram post. Adam, spokesman for the town's administration in West Java, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, confirmed the new toll to AFP.
