BREAKING- North Korea fires mid-range ballistic missile that flies over Japan
Published on Oct 04, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Tue, 04 Oct 2022 05:39 AM
North Korea fires mid-range ballistic missile that flies over Japan
North Korea fired a mid-range ballistic missile Tuesday which flew over Japan, Seoul and Tokyo said, a significant escalation as Pyongyang ramps up its record-breaking weapons-testing blitz.
The last time North Korea fired a missile over Japan was reportedly in 2017, at the height of a period of "fire and fury" when Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un traded insults with then-US president Donald Trump.
