Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan gears up for anti govt protest 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' in Islamabad

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has directed party workers to get ready for 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' in Islamabad, local media reported.

Citing sources, The Express Tribune reported that the call for the long march can be given to party workers any time after October 9, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

During a party meeting held at his Bani Gala residence in the federal capital, Imran Khan on Monday urged party workers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab province to get all preparations ready for the decisive round of anti-government protests, The Express Tribune reported.

"This time freedom march will be carried out with full preparation," the former PM said as quoted by the publication.

As per the publications, the meeting was attended by senior leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak and Yasmin Rashid. It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is trying to up the ante against the incumbent government, demanding them to hold early elections in the country.

PTI chief Imran Khan has over time, reiterated that "only early election can end economic, political crises in Pakistan" adding that timely elections would have saved the country from the economic crisis that it is facing today.

The ousted prime minister claimed that there is only one way for Pakistan to come out of the prevailing situation and that is to ensure fresh general elections in the country.

While addressing a mega rally last month in Punjab's Rahimyar Khan district, Khan said he would give the final call for anti-government protests when the time was ripe, asserting that it would come when he is assured that he can "take three wickets in one ball".

Meanwhile, 1400 policemen are deployed to ensure the security of the people and a plan has been issued to ensure the smooth flow of traffic throughout the city as per ARY News.

Since Imran Khan was ousted from power in April, he has repeatedly claimed that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a "foreign conspiracy".

However, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had agreed to hold the next general elections at the stipulated time.