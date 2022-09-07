Live
BREAKING: Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra today
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Breaking news live updates September 07, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sep 07, 2022 07:09 AM IST
New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy
The new UK prime minister Liz Truss has vowed to tackle energy crisis and the ailing economy.
-
Sep 07, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra today
The Congress will launch its Bharat Jodo Yatra -- its first-ever national-level foot march -- on Wednesday from Kanyakumari. Read more
Topics
'Bharat Chhodo was one where Sanghis...': Cong to BJP's jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Published on Sep 07, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said Rahul Gandhi should fill the tanks of his convoy vehicles in BJP-ruled states during his Bharat Jodo Yatra to save money. “Rahul Gandhi is famous for Bharat Chodo,” the BJP leader said.
BREAKING: Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra today
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Breaking news live updates September 07, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
3,570km, 150 days, no hotel stay: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra launch today
Published on Sep 07, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Dressed in white, the Bharat Jodo yatris will walk 22 to 23km daily in two batches. At night, they will stay in containers.
ED raids in Delhi liquor policy probe span 7 states
Published on Sep 07, 2022 05:20 AM IST
The federal anti-money laundering probe agency has taken over the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) first information report (FIR) in the matter, which was filed on August 17 alleging irregularities in the excise policy.
‘India is united’: Himanta Sarma asks Cong to conduct ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Pak
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 04:38 AM IST
The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign will kickstart today (September 7) from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and terminate in Jammu & Kashmir. It will cover 3,570 km in 12 states and two Union territories, and will last 150 days.
Seat belts mandatory for all passengers in car, violators to be fined: Gadkari
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 06:34 AM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari made the announcement on Twitter by sharing a video of him speaking at an event. He said that a detailed notification on the new rule, with the exact amount to be charged as penalty, will soon be issued.
Govt to mandate warning beepers for rear seats: Gadkari
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 01:51 AM IST
Nitin Gadkari said that the Centre will hire private third-party expert firms to conduct audits of identified and potential black spots in India's highways and expressways — starting with the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway where ex-Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident on Sunday.
Thermal power plants get 2-year extension to meet sulphur dioxide norms
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 01:46 AM IST
In a notification issued on Monday, the environment ministry extended the timeline to meet SO2 norms to December 31, 2027, for units which are scheduled to retire, and December 31, 2026, for plants that will continue operations beyond that period.
, New DelhiJayashree Nandi
Nitish meets Kejriwal to push for Opposition unity
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 01:44 AM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s residence and the two leaders discussed various issues, including attempts by the BJP to topple opposition governments, inflation, and unemployment. The meeting went on for about 90 minutes.
DGCA issues draft rules on ATC staff work shifts
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 01:13 AM IST
Section 9 of the draft CAR, which relates to airspace and air navigation services standards, puts a stress on duty hour limitations and mandatory rest for air traffic controllers.
Locals demolish madrasa over ‘terror links’ in Assam
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 12:01 AM IST
A private madrasa (Muslim religious school) allegedly used for jihadi activities and sheltering cadres of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Assam’s Goalpara district was razed by local Muslim residents on Tuesday, police said.
Exams, results major causes of anxiety among students: Survey
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 05:02 AM IST
Anxieties due to various factors worsened as students moved from middle to secondary stage grades. The respondents began feeling less confident about their physical appearance, there was lower satisfaction with personal and school life, and fewer people available for them to share their feelings.
Tamil Nadu police form teams to mitigate fake news on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube
Published on Sep 06, 2022 11:59 PM IST
The state police department has formed “social media committees” comprising 203 trained police officers who are proficient in computer skills and cyber forensics.
Global trafficking racket: 14 Sri Lankans among 23 held in Kerala’s Kollam
Published on Sep 06, 2022 11:58 PM IST
Talking to the Hindustan Times, Kollam city police commissioner Merin Joseph said these illegal migrants were moving in small batches from one place to another to avoid detection and they stayed in different places as tourists in the past two weeks.
Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa terms ‘Veda Nilayam’ sale as rumour
Published on Sep 06, 2022 11:58 PM IST