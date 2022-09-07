Home / India News / BREAKING: Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra today
Live

BREAKING: Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra today

india news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 07:09 AM IST

Breaking news live updates September 07, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 07, 2022 07:09 AM IST

    New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

    The new UK prime minister Liz Truss has vowed to tackle energy crisis and the ailing economy.

  • Sep 07, 2022 06:22 AM IST

    Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra today

    The Congress will launch its Bharat Jodo Yatra -- its first-ever national-level foot march -- on Wednesday from Kanyakumari. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

'Bharat Chhodo was one where Sanghis...': Cong to BJP's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

india news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 06:46 AM IST

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said Rahul Gandhi should fill the tanks of his convoy vehicles in BJP-ruled states during his Bharat Jodo Yatra to save money. “Rahul Gandhi is famous for Bharat Chodo,” the BJP leader said.

Rahul Gandhi will launch Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday from Kanyakumari.&nbsp;(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi will launch Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday from Kanyakumari. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

BREAKING: Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra today

india news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 07:09 AM IST

Breaking news live updates September 07, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

3,570km, 150 days, no hotel stay: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra launch today

india news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 06:05 AM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Dressed in white, the Bharat Jodo yatris will walk 22 to 23km daily in two batches. At night, they will stay in containers.

Rahul Gandhi reached Chennai on Tuesday ahead of the official launch of the 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday from Kanyakumari.&nbsp;(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi reached Chennai on Tuesday ahead of the official launch of the 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday from Kanyakumari. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

ED raids in Delhi liquor policy probe span 7 states

india news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 05:20 AM IST

The federal anti-money laundering probe agency has taken over the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) first information report (FIR) in the matter, which was filed on August 17 alleging irregularities in the excise policy.

A view of the residence of businessman Sameer Mahandru in Jor Bagh, where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy case in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, September 06, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)
A view of the residence of businessman Sameer Mahandru in Jor Bagh, where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy case in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, September 06, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

‘India is united’: Himanta Sarma asks Cong to conduct ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Pak

india news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 04:38 AM IST

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign will kickstart today (September 7) from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and terminate in Jammu & Kashmir. It will cover 3,570 km in 12 states and two Union territories, and will last 150 days.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(PTI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(PTI)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi
Close Story

Seat belts mandatory for all passengers in car, violators to be fined: Gadkari

india news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 06:34 AM IST

Union minister Nitin Gadkari made the announcement on Twitter by sharing a video of him speaking at an event. He said that a detailed notification on the new rule, with the exact amount to be charged as penalty, will soon be issued.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi
Close Story

Govt to mandate warning beepers for rear seats: Gadkari

india news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 01:51 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari said that the Centre will hire private third-party expert firms to conduct audits of identified and potential black spots in India's highways and expressways — starting with the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway where ex-Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident on Sunday.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (HT photo)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (HT photo)
BySweta Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story

Thermal power plants get 2-year extension to meet sulphur dioxide norms

india news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 01:46 AM IST

In a notification issued on Monday, the environment ministry extended the timeline to meet SO2 norms to December 31, 2027, for units which are scheduled to retire, and December 31, 2026, for plants that will continue operations beyond that period.

The emission norms to control of particulate matter, SO2, nitrogen oxides and mercury from coal-fired power plants were notified in December 2015, which had a deadline of December 2017.
The emission norms to control of particulate matter, SO2, nitrogen oxides and mercury from coal-fired power plants were notified in December 2015, which had a deadline of December 2017.
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Close Story

Nitish meets Kejriwal to push for Opposition unity

india news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 01:44 AM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s residence and the two leaders discussed various issues, including attempts by the BJP to topple opposition governments, inflation, and unemployment. The meeting went on for about 90 minutes.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, at the latter’s residence on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, at the latter’s residence on Tuesday. (HT photo)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Alok KN Mishra, New Delhi
Close Story

DGCA issues draft rules on ATC staff work shifts

india news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 01:13 AM IST

Section 9 of the draft CAR, which relates to airspace and air navigation services standards, puts a stress on duty hour limitations and mandatory rest for air traffic controllers.

A controller’s night shift will start at 1.30am and end at 5.29 am and no rostered shift will begin or end between midnight and 6am, the new rules said.
A controller’s night shift will start at 1.30am and end at 5.29 am and no rostered shift will begin or end between midnight and 6am, the new rules said.
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
Close Story

Locals demolish madrasa over ‘terror links’ in Assam

india news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 12:01 AM IST

A private madrasa (Muslim religious school) allegedly used for jihadi activities and sheltering cadres of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Assam’s Goalpara district was razed by local Muslim residents on Tuesday, police said.

Local residents demolish the madrasa in Assam’s Goalpara district on Tuesday. (Assam Police)
Local residents demolish the madrasa in Assam’s Goalpara district on Tuesday. (Assam Police)
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
Close Story

Exams, results major causes of anxiety among students: Survey

india news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 05:02 AM IST

Anxieties due to various factors worsened as students moved from middle to secondary stage grades. The respondents began feeling less confident about their physical appearance, there was lower satisfaction with personal and school life, and fewer people available for them to share their feelings.

A higher percentage of girls reported feeling anxious than boys, the survey said.
A higher percentage of girls reported feeling anxious than boys, the survey said.
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
Close Story

Tamil Nadu police form teams to mitigate fake news on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 11:59 PM IST

The state police department has formed “social media committees” comprising 203 trained police officers who are proficient in computer skills and cyber forensics.

Tamil Nadu police have formed teams to curb rumours and fake news on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Youtube to prevent clashes arising from caste, religious and political animosity. (Representative Photo)
Tamil Nadu police have formed teams to curb rumours and fake news on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Youtube to prevent clashes arising from caste, religious and political animosity. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Close Story

Global trafficking racket: 14 Sri Lankans among 23 held in Kerala’s Kollam

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 11:58 PM IST

Talking to the Hindustan Times, Kollam city police commissioner Merin Joseph said these illegal migrants were moving in small batches from one place to another to avoid detection and they stayed in different places as tourists in the past two weeks.

The Kerala police arrested 14 Sri Lankans and 9 refugees from the island nation in the past two days from south Kerala’s Kollam for allegedly trying to migrate to Australia and Canada in fishing boats. (Representative Photo)
The Kerala police arrested 14 Sri Lankans and 9 refugees from the island nation in the past two days from south Kerala’s Kollam for allegedly trying to migrate to Australia and Canada in fishing boats. (Representative Photo)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa terms ‘Veda Nilayam’ sale as rumour

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 11:58 PM IST

More significantly, she directed her message to VK Sasikala, who lived there with Jayalalithaa for three decades, and her family that they shouldn’t be spreading such rumour.

After the Madras HC handed over possession of J Jayalalithaa’s posh residence to her niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepak last year, Deepa on Tuesday sought to quell rumour that they were selling the bungalow. Deepa said she intended to move in there soon. (PTI)
After the Madras HC handed over possession of J Jayalalithaa’s posh residence to her niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepak last year, Deepa on Tuesday sought to quell rumour that they were selling the bungalow. Deepa said she intended to move in there soon. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out