BREAKING: Canada declares Queen's funeral day a holiday for fed employees
Published on Sep 14, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Sep 14, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Canada declares Queen's funeral day a holiday for fed employees
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Sept. 19 will be a holiday so that federal employees can mourn Queen Elizabeth II.
'Unlike Rahul, I don't...': Azad's fresh dig; Congress calls it 'climate change'
Published on Sep 14, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad said he criticised PM Modi's policies for 7 years as the Leader of Opposition in Parliament. He has no corruption case, no FIR against him and he is not scared of anyone.
2 held after fire at e-bike showroom in Hyderabad kills 8; Centre orders probe
Updated on Sep 14, 2022 12:15 AM IST
According to the police, the incident happened at the Ruby Pride Hotel around 9.40 pm on Monday. The basement and ground floor of the five-storey building house a showroom of Gemopai e-bikes, while the top four floors have been converted into a hotel.
Kerala CM, ministers’ proposed Europe trips spark controversy
Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:39 PM IST