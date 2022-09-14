Home / India News / BREAKING: Canada declares Queen's funeral day a holiday for fed employees
Live

BREAKING: Canada declares Queen's funeral day a holiday for fed employees

india news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 06:14 AM IST

Breaking news live updates September 14, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 14, 2022 06:14 AM IST

    Canada declares Queen's funeral day a holiday for fed employees

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Sept. 19 will be a holiday so that federal employees can mourn Queen Elizabeth II.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

BREAKING: Canada declares Queen's funeral day a holiday for fed employees

india news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 06:14 AM IST

Breaking news live updates September 14, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Byhindustantimes.com

'Unlike Rahul, I don't...': Azad's fresh dig; Congress calls it 'climate change'

india news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 06:10 AM IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad said he criticised PM Modi's policies for 7 years as the Leader of Opposition in Parliament. He has no corruption case, no FIR against him and he is not scared of anyone.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said he does not abuse individuals; Allah made individuals.&nbsp;
Ghulam Nabi Azad said he does not abuse individuals; Allah made individuals. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

2 held after fire at e-bike showroom in Hyderabad kills 8; Centre orders probe

india news
Updated on Sep 14, 2022 12:15 AM IST

According to the police, the incident happened at the Ruby Pride Hotel around 9.40 pm on Monday. The basement and ground floor of the five-storey building house a showroom of Gemopai e-bikes, while the top four floors have been converted into a hotel.

Eight people were killed while 10 others were injured after a major fire broke out in the cellar of an electric bike showroom (Agencies)
Eight people were killed while 10 others were injured after a major fire broke out in the cellar of an electric bike showroom (Agencies)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Kerala CM, ministers’ proposed Europe trips spark controversy

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:39 PM IST

The opposition Congress and BJP asked the government to stop lecturing on financial prudence and control and practise what it preached. But state finance minister KN Balagopal justified the visits, saying they will benefit the state immensely and they cannot be postponed citing the financial condition of the state.

A proposed visit of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and three other ministers to Europe next month has triggered a political row. (PTI)
A proposed visit of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and three other ministers to Europe next month has triggered a political row. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out