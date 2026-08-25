Odisha woman’s body recovered from under kitchen slab; son on run

A woman’s decomposed body was recovered from under the kitchen slab of her rented home in Odisha’s Puri late Monday night, police said on Tuesday, adding that her son, who is suspected of killing her, was on the run. The woman and her son had rented a house about two months ago. (Shutterstock)

A police and forensic team spent about three hours breaking a box-like structure under the slab after the woman’s landlady, Manorama Sahu, on Monday evening reported a foul smell and suspected that a body had been concealed there.

The woman and her son had rented the house about two months ago, Sahu said. The woman had not been seen for days, and her son had been missing since Monday, prompting Sahu to alert police.

Sahu told police she initially suspected that a dead cat or rat could have caused the smell, but became suspicious when it grew strong. “She told us that the woman’s son frequently appeared to be under the influence of drugs and often argued with her mother. They had also defaulted on rent payments,” Puri police superintendent Prateek Singh said.

Police found the house was empty, while fresh cement work was visible in the kitchen. “Wastewater and material were emerging from beneath the kitchen slab, accompanied by a strong foul smell. The body was recovered from a box-type structure,” said Singh.

The body was recovered in the presence of an executive magistrate and a scientific team and sent for a post-mortem. Police have not yet identified the woman.

Singh said the son’s absence increased suspicion against him, but police were collecting scientific and technical evidence to establish what happened and the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. “We are collecting all kinds of evidence ... and trying to find out the reason behind the incident and how exactly it happened,” Singh said.