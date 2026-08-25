YouTube game prompts 2 Meerut kids to leave home for bizarre '24-hour' challenge, go missing
Lavania added that the families of the children searched the neighbourhood and relatives' homes but found no trace of them.
In a bizarre incident from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, two children were reported to have left their homes as part of a "24-hour challenge". The children made the move after being inspired by a game called “Secret House” on YouTube, according to officials.
The two children, aged 11 and 7, had suddenly gone missing from home on Sunday afternoon in Hastinapur, news agency PTI quoted Circle Officer (Mawana) Pankaj Lavania as saying.
Also Read | Six missing children from Muzaffarpur shelter home traced; seven staff suspended
Lavania added that the families of the children searched the neighbourhood and relatives' homes but found no trace of them, resulting in them calling the police.
In response to the incident, the police launched “Mission Shakti” to find the children. The two children were recovered safely and returned to their homes later in the day.
Also Read | Dopamine loops, body image, cyber bullying: What science says about social media effects on kids
The 24-hour Secret House challenge is a new trend on YouTube where created feature challenges about building hidden bases or rooms. The gameplay has also inspired children to attempt real-life hideouts.
During questioning, the children told cops that they had watched the gaming content and decided to recreate the challenge themselves.
In the game featured in the video, participants build a hidden base and remain concealed there for 24 hours while following certain rules.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More