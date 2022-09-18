Home / India News / Breaking: President Murmu reaches London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Breaking: President Murmu reaches London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 06:32 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Sep 18, 2022 06:29 AM IST

    President Murmu reaches London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

breaking news

Is Maharashtra Pakistan? Aaditya Thackeray hits back at Fadnavis on Vedanta row

india news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 06:18 AM IST

Reacting to Fadnavis's ‘Gujarat is no Pakistan’ comment on the issue of the Vedanta-Foxconn deal, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Is Maharashtra Pakistan that you drove the project to Gujarat? What mistake has the youth of Maharashtra done?"

Aaditya Thackeray has been attacking the Shinde government for the loss of the Vedanta-Foxconn deal.&nbsp;
Aaditya Thackeray has been attacking the Shinde government for the loss of the Vedanta-Foxconn deal. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Manoj Bajpayee meets Lalu Prasad in Patna, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi shares pics

india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 06:02 AM IST

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is scheduled to leave for Singapore next week for treatment after a special CBI court in Ranchi granted permission to release the ailing leader's passport.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee meets RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(Twitter / @yadavtejashwi)
Actor Manoj Bajpayee meets RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(Twitter / @yadavtejashwi)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
'Collar ID' will track movement of cheetahs inside Kuno: All you need to know

india news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:18 AM IST

As many as eight cheetahs arrived at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park from Namibia on Saturday morning.

The cheetahs were brought from Namibia to India in a special cargo flight Boeing -747. (source:Twitter/@JM_Scindia)
The cheetahs were brought from Namibia to India in a special cargo flight Boeing -747. (source:Twitter/@JM_Scindia)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Auction of PM’s gifts begins, over 1,200 items on offer

india news
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 11:46 PM IST

The fourth auction of gifts and mementos received by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi started on Saturday with over 500 items receiving at least one bid till 8pm

New Delhi, India - Sept. 12, 2022: PM Narendra Modi’s gift collection has been put on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi, India, on Monday, September 12, 2022. The exhibition will be open to the general public on September 17, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Sept. 12, 2022: PM Narendra Modi’s gift collection has been put on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi, India, on Monday, September 12, 2022. The exhibition will be open to the general public on September 17, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Late monsoon revival may help recover deficit in Kharif output

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 11:43 PM IST

A late revival of the monsoon has brightened farm prospects, enabling a swift catch-up in sowing deficits of kharif crops that supply half of India’s annual food output, data from the farm ministry show

Amritsar: A farmer sprays pesticides on paddy crop, at a village on the outskirts of Amritsar, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_16_2022_000125A) (PTI)
Amritsar: A farmer sprays pesticides on paddy crop, at a village on the outskirts of Amritsar, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_16_2022_000125A) (PTI)
ByZia Haq
15-day blood donation camp kicks off; 100k participate on first day

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 11:39 PM IST

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya was among the 100,506 people who donated blood, and created a world record, on Saturday as he kicked off a 15-day nationwide voluntary blood donation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday

**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB** New Delhi: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya donates blood at a blood donation camp in Safdarjung Hospital, as a part of 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav', in New Delhi on Sept. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_17_2022_000076B) (PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB** New Delhi: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya donates blood at a blood donation camp in Safdarjung Hospital, as a part of 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav', in New Delhi on Sept. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_17_2022_000076B) (PTI)
ByRhythma Kaul
Congress may struggle to retain chairmanship of House panel on home affairs

india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 04:26 AM IST

The principal opposition party has already lost the chairmanship of the House panels on external affairs and finance after the two committees were revamped soon after the 2019 general elections.

Congress may struggle to retain chairmanship of House panel on home affairs
Congress may struggle to retain chairmanship of House panel on home affairs
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Woman succumbs to injuries after molestation bid in Lakhimpur, 2 held: Police

india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 04:37 AM IST

The accused allegedly attacked the woman with a sharp-edged weapon in her house on September 12, a senior police officer said.

Woman succumbs to injuries after molestation bid in Lakhimpur, 2 held: Police
Woman succumbs to injuries after molestation bid in Lakhimpur, 2 held: Police
ByHT Correspondent
Modi to meet Union ministers, secretaries on economy, commerce

india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 04:16 AM IST

The meeting is of ‘utmost importance’, as it takes place in the backdrop of the World Bank’s latest report which indicates that the world could face a recession next year, an official said.

Sheopur, Sep 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Self Help Group Conference, in Sheopur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Sheopur, Sep 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Self Help Group Conference, in Sheopur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Skill development the way forward for new India: PM to ITI students

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 11:32 PM IST

Addressing the first-ever Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh or convocation of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), the PM said the mantra for youth should be ‘skilling, reskilling and upskilling’

Sheopur, Sep 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Self Help Group Conference, in Sheopur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Sheopur, Sep 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Self Help Group Conference, in Sheopur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Andhra moves Supreme Court over high court order on 3-capital issue

india news
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 11:30 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh high court on March 3 ordered the state government to develop the capital city and the capital region within six months, while directing that all three civic wings of the state — legislature, executive and judiciary — will have Amaravati as the common capital.

The Andhra Pradesh government approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court order on three capital plan. (Amit Sharma)
The Andhra Pradesh government approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court order on three capital plan. (Amit Sharma)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Include 160 communities in ST list: Odisha CM writes to Arjun Munda

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 11:29 PM IST

Since 1978, the Odisha government has recommended over 160 communities to the ministry of tribal affairs for their inclusion in the ST list of the state with approval of Tribes Advisory Council

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda seeking inclusion of 160 communities in the list of scheduled tribes (ST) in the state. (PTI)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda seeking inclusion of 160 communities in the list of scheduled tribes (ST) in the state. (PTI)
ByDebabrata Mohanty
All 8 cheetahs in good health, stayed calm during the flight

india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 04:22 AM IST

However, the cheetahs were ‘stressed’ to see the crowd that had gathered to see them released into the quarantine enclosure in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, where they are scheduled to stay for a month.

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (PTI)
A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (PTI)
ByJayashree Nandi
Process to get big cats started in 2010: Congress

india news
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 11:25 PM IST

Congress general secretary and communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, alleged that the prime minister “hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance”

This handout photograph taken on September 17, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows a wild cheetah being released at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh state. - Eight Namibian cheetahs arrived in India on September 17, decades after their local extinction, in an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted big cats that has divided experts on its prospects. (Photo by PIB / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB)" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP)
This handout photograph taken on September 17, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows a wild cheetah being released at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh state. - Eight Namibian cheetahs arrived in India on September 17, decades after their local extinction, in an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted big cats that has divided experts on its prospects. (Photo by PIB / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB)" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
