Breaking: President Murmu reaches London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Sep 18, 2022 06:29 AM IST
President Murmu reaches London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19.
Is Maharashtra Pakistan? Aaditya Thackeray hits back at Fadnavis on Vedanta row
Published on Sep 18, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Reacting to Fadnavis's ‘Gujarat is no Pakistan’ comment on the issue of the Vedanta-Foxconn deal, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Is Maharashtra Pakistan that you drove the project to Gujarat? What mistake has the youth of Maharashtra done?"
Manoj Bajpayee meets Lalu Prasad in Patna, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi shares pics
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 06:02 AM IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is scheduled to leave for Singapore next week for treatment after a special CBI court in Ranchi granted permission to release the ailing leader's passport.
'Collar ID' will track movement of cheetahs inside Kuno: All you need to know
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:18 AM IST
As many as eight cheetahs arrived at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park from Namibia on Saturday morning.
Auction of PM’s gifts begins, over 1,200 items on offer
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 11:46 PM IST
The fourth auction of gifts and mementos received by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi started on Saturday with over 500 items receiving at least one bid till 8pm
Late monsoon revival may help recover deficit in Kharif output
Published on Sep 17, 2022 11:43 PM IST
A late revival of the monsoon has brightened farm prospects, enabling a swift catch-up in sowing deficits of kharif crops that supply half of India’s annual food output, data from the farm ministry show
15-day blood donation camp kicks off; 100k participate on first day
Published on Sep 17, 2022 11:39 PM IST
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya was among the 100,506 people who donated blood, and created a world record, on Saturday as he kicked off a 15-day nationwide voluntary blood donation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday
Congress may struggle to retain chairmanship of House panel on home affairs
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 04:26 AM IST
The principal opposition party has already lost the chairmanship of the House panels on external affairs and finance after the two committees were revamped soon after the 2019 general elections.
Woman succumbs to injuries after molestation bid in Lakhimpur, 2 held: Police
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 04:37 AM IST
The accused allegedly attacked the woman with a sharp-edged weapon in her house on September 12, a senior police officer said.
Modi to meet Union ministers, secretaries on economy, commerce
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 04:16 AM IST
The meeting is of ‘utmost importance’, as it takes place in the backdrop of the World Bank’s latest report which indicates that the world could face a recession next year, an official said.
Skill development the way forward for new India: PM to ITI students
Published on Sep 17, 2022 11:32 PM IST
Addressing the first-ever Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh or convocation of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), the PM said the mantra for youth should be ‘skilling, reskilling and upskilling’
Andhra moves Supreme Court over high court order on 3-capital issue
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 11:30 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh high court on March 3 ordered the state government to develop the capital city and the capital region within six months, while directing that all three civic wings of the state — legislature, executive and judiciary — will have Amaravati as the common capital.
Include 160 communities in ST list: Odisha CM writes to Arjun Munda
Published on Sep 17, 2022 11:29 PM IST
Since 1978, the Odisha government has recommended over 160 communities to the ministry of tribal affairs for their inclusion in the ST list of the state with approval of Tribes Advisory Council
All 8 cheetahs in good health, stayed calm during the flight
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 04:22 AM IST
However, the cheetahs were ‘stressed’ to see the crowd that had gathered to see them released into the quarantine enclosure in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, where they are scheduled to stay for a month.
Process to get big cats started in 2010: Congress
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 11:25 PM IST