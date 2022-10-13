Live
BREAKING: US President Joe Biden says UNGA vote on Ukraine sends ‘clear message’ to Russia, reports AFP
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 05:35 AM IST
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 05:32 AM
After the UN general assembly voted to adopt a resolution condemning the annexation of four Ukrainian regions by Russia, US President Joe Biden said the decision sends a “clear message” to Russia, AFP reported citing The White House. He also slammed Russia saying that by attacking the “core tenets of the UN charter”, the nation is tearing at the “very foundations of international peace and security”, Reuters reported.