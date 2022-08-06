Live
Breaking: 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's Nuwakot
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 06:30 AM
Troops fired flares to warn unidentified aircraft flying over Matsu: Taiwan
Taiwan defence ministry said that the troops fired flares to warn unidentified aircraft flying over outlying islands of Matsu late on Friday, reported Reuters.
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 05:56 AM
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's Nuwakot
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred around Belkotgadi of Nuwakot district in Nepal at 5.26am, according to National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center.