Breaking: 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's Nuwakot
Breaking: 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's Nuwakot

Updated on Aug 06, 2022 06:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Sat, 06 Aug 2022 06:30 AM

    Troops fired flares to warn unidentified aircraft flying over Matsu: Taiwan

    Taiwan defence ministry said that the troops fired flares to warn unidentified aircraft flying over outlying islands of Matsu late on Friday, reported Reuters.

  • Sat, 06 Aug 2022 05:56 AM

    5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's Nuwakot

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred around Belkotgadi of Nuwakot district in Nepal at 5.26am, according to National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center.

