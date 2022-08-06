Margaret Alva slams Opposition leaders who supported BJP: 'Damaged their...'

Margaret Alva, defeated Opposition's vice-presidential candidate, on Saturday congratulated NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar for winning the election and noted that while this election is over, the battle for protecting the Constitution, strengthening democracy and restoring Parliament's dignity will continue.

She also hit out at some opposition parties for supporting the BJP in this election "directly or indirectly" and said it was an attempt to "derail" the idea of a united opposition. Alva said she believes that by supporting the BJP in this election, such parties and leaders have damaged their own credibility.

ALSO READ | Wishes pour in across party lines for Jagdeep Dhankhar

Alva took to Twitter soon after the results were declared to extend her wishes to Dhankhar and wrote, “Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice President! I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign.”

Disappointed by the ‘lack of unity’ among the opposition parties, Alva wrote: “This election was an opportunity for the opposition to work together, to leave the past behind and build trust amongst each other. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition. It is my belief that by doing so, these parties and their leaders have damaged their own credibility.”

Several opposition parties, such as the Janata Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena backed Dhankhar. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress decided to abstain from voting alleging a lack of consultations while deciding on the name of Alva. However, two of its MPs voted.

“This election is over. The battle for protecting our Constitution, strengthening our democracy & restoring the dignity of Parliament, will continue,” Alva said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked Alva for “representing the spirit of the joint opposition with grace and dignity.”

Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.