Education Ministry forms mission to review central schemes implemented in WB
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 07:27 PM
We urgently need a fundamental reform of major international organisations: PM Modi at Voice of Global South Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Voice of Global South Summit on its second day. During his opening remarks, he pointed out that geopolitical tensions are distracting the Global South from focusing on its priorities.
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 07:02 PM
Sultanpuri case: All 4 men in car were drunk
FSL Rohini's blood sample report of the accused reveals that all four accused, who were in the car, had consumed alcohol. The report was handed over to Delhi Police today: Sources (ANI)
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 06:24 PM
Ticketing official arrested for hoax bomb call: Report
According to ANI, a trainee ticketing agent of British Airways on Friday arrested for making a hoax bomb call to SpiceJet call centre.
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 06:06 PM
JP Nadda to visit West Bengal on January 19
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will visit West Bengal on January 19 for to promote the party's Lok Sabha Pravas campaign.
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 04:14 PM
Home Minister Amit Shah holds high-level meeting on security
Union home minister Amit Shah holds a high-level meeting on security in Raj Bhavan in Jammu. He will also meet victims of Rajouri terror attack.
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 03:47 PM
Shraddha Walkar's father meets Maharashtra CM at his residence
Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence Varsha bungalow in Mumbai today. (ANI)
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 03:36 PM
Air India case: ‘She (complainant) urinated herself’, argues Shankar Mishra's counsel
A sessions court is hearing Delhi Police's revision plea challenging magisterial court’s order of January 7 denying the custody of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight. There, Mishra's counsel argued that the co-passenger is a kathak dancer and 80% of them have an issue of incontinence.
“The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn’t possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80% of kathak dancers have this issue,” the counsel said. (ANI)
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 02:59 PM
Rahul Gandhi writes to Indians after completing 3,500 km Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged Indians to take part in the Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, an initiative to “put the country back on the path of building a Swarnim Bharat - where every single Indian has an equal chance to fulfil their dreams.”
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 02:39 PM
Sultanpuri case: 11 police officials on duty in PCR vans suspended
Around 11 policemen from Rohini district who were on duty in PCR vans on the night of December 31 have been placed under suspension.
MHA ordered Delhi Police to take action after a detailed report was submitted to the ministry on the incident.
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 02:16 PM
Flight operations suspended in Srinagar due to snowfall
The flight operations at srinagar airport have been suspended since 10 a.m. due to continue snowfall and low visibility
Following airlines have cancelled all their remaining flights for today due to bad weather:
AirAsia, Indigo, SpiceJet, AirIndia, vistara
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 01:44 PM
Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to former union minister Sharad Yadav
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to former union minister Sharad Yadav, who passed away last night in Delhi, ANI reported.
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 01:04 PM
Amit Shah arrives in Jammu
Union home minister Amit Shah was received at Jammu airport by L-G Manoj Sinha. He will leave for Dhangri to meet kins of seven prople who were killed in terror attacks on January 1 and 2.
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 12:15 PM
Budget Session of Parliament to commence Jan 31, says Pralhad Joshi
Budget Session of Parliament to commence from January 31 and will continue till 6 April, says Union minister Pralhad Joshi.
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 11:37 AM
Trains derails in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, none injured, reports ANI
A train – coming from Banihal – skidded off the tracks in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam Friday. No one is injured and all passengers have been safely rescued, reported news agency ANI citing an official.
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 11:20 AM
'Obstructing elected govts for petty partisan gains...': Kejriwal amid Centre vs AAP
A day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre the purpose of having an elected government in Delhi amid the ongoing Centre versus AAP, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said obstructing elected governments from doing their job for petty partisan gains is bad for the people, democracy and the Constitution. Read more
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 10:44 AM
PM Modi flags off MV Ganga Vilas, world’s 'longest river cruise', inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas and inaugarated the ‘Tent City’ built on the banks of River Ganga in Varanasi. Read more
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 10:24 AM
2 kids among 10 dead in bus-truck crash on Maharashtra highway
Ten people were killed and several others injured in Maharashtra after the bus they were in collided with a truck, news agency ANI reported Friday citing police. Read more
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 08:51 AM
PM Modi set to flag-off world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas | 10 points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off today the world's longest river Cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi via video conferencing. Read more
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 07:40 AM
World is becoming volatile for developing nations, says Jaishankar
The world is becoming increasingly volatile for developing countries, with the Ukraine crisis impacting food and energy security while concerns over a Covid-19 resurgence are dampening sentiment, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. Read more
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 06:35 AM
Joshimath sank 5.4cm in 12 days, ISRO releases satellite images
The National Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation has released satellite images of Joshimath, the Uttarakhand town gradually sinking because of land subsidence, and revealed that a rapid subsidence of 5.4cm has been recorded in 12 days -- between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023. Read more
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 05:59 AM
PM Modi ‘pained’ by ex-Union minister Sharad Yadav's demise: ‘Will cherish our interactions’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav's demise. Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75. Read more
-
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 05:56 AM
US air travel returns to normal after computer outage
US air travel returned mostly to normal Thursday, a day after a computer system that sends safety information to pilots broke down and grounded traffic from coast to coast, reported news agency AP. Read more