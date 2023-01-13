Victim's mother demands death penalty for all Sultanpuri horror accused

After the suspension of 11 policemen in the Sultanpuri hit and drag case, the 20-year-old woman's mother on Friday demanded serious action in line with death penalty for the accused. She further urged for financial support for her family.

“We will not be satisfied until they all are hanged, I demand to take action on the case and help us financially & govt should soon fulfil the promises made for my family,” the victim's mother was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Read| Sultanpuri hit & drag case: Delhi court denies bail to accused Ashutosh

Delhi | We will not be satisfied until they all are hanged, I demand to take action on the case and help us financially & govt should soon fulfil the promises made for my family: Kanjhawala death case victim's mother pic.twitter.com/6VOUTsNue7 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

Suspended policemen were deployed in the police control room (PCR) vans on the night when the woman was being dragged for almost 14 kilometres after being hit by a car. The investigation in the case revealed that policemen weren't responding immediately despite multiple distress calls. Five of them were posted in the picket on the road and six were posted in vans.

Similarly, the victim's grandmother accused the friend, who was seen riding along with the woman, of plotting everything. She also demanded death penalty for all the accused.

Read| Forensics team from Gujarat visits Sultanpuri

“Policemens' suspension was done because of their fault but I want all accused to be hanged soon. We will never be happy until they all are hanged. Nidhi should be hanged too since she plotted everything against Anjali,” she told ANI.

The woman was riding a scooty on the night of December 31 while her friend was riding pillion. They were hit by a grey Baleno and the woman came under the car while her friend fell on the sideway. The woman got entangled underside of the car and being dragged for around two hours covering almost 14 kilometres. Locals found her in a mangled state outside Delhi's Kanjhawala.

The recent blood sample report revealed that all four individuals from inside the car were intoxicated on that night.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON