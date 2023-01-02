Live
BREAKING: Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack'
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 06:57 AM IST
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 06:57 AM
8 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed
8 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train were derailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 am on Monday. No casualty has been reported.
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 06:14 AM
Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack'
An alert was in effect for Kyiv on Monday after an "air attack", the city's military administration announced, with the mayor citing an explosion in one district that left one person injured, reported AFP.
