BREAKING: Lower chamber of US Congress passes bill ensuring contraception rights
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 07:02 AM
Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall in NCR, adjoining areas, says IMD
Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Barwala, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendargarh in Haryana, during next 2 hours: IMD, New Delhi
-
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 06:54 AM
Fire breaks out in West Bengal's Kandi forest area
A forest fire broke out in the Kandi forest area in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning.
-
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 06:04 AM
Lower chamber of US Congress passes bill ensuring contraception rights
The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill ensuring access to birth control nationwide, a month after the Supreme Court struck down federal abortion rights.