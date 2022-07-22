Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: Lower chamber of US Congress passes bill ensuring contraception rights
Live

BREAKING: Lower chamber of US Congress passes bill ensuring contraception rights

Breaking news live updates July 22, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 22 Jul 2022 07:02 AM

    Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall in NCR, adjoining areas, says IMD

    Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Barwala, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendargarh in Haryana, during next 2 hours: IMD, New Delhi

  • Fri, 22 Jul 2022 06:54 AM

    Fire breaks out in West Bengal's Kandi forest area

    A forest fire broke out in the Kandi forest area in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning.

  • Fri, 22 Jul 2022 06:04 AM

    Lower chamber of US Congress passes bill ensuring contraception rights

    The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill ensuring access to birth control nationwide, a month after the Supreme Court struck down federal abortion rights.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.