PM Modi's message for students on CBSE results: ‘1 exam does not define...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had his words of encouragement for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 students who were not happy with their results. Taking to Twitter, Modi said," Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams."



The prime minister shared the video of this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', an event in which he shares his insights about examination with the students. In the fifth Pariksha Pe Charcha, Modi had exorted the school students to overcome any fear of examinations and reminded them of the past examination successes that led them to where they were.

“Do not stress yourself over what you could not prepare. Focus on your strengths. Do not change your routine at the last minute in trying anything as an imitation of others. Appear in your exams with a festive mood without any stress," he had said while replying to the queries by students on exam-related stress and anxieties.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 board results, which showed that the girls outshined boys by a margin of 1.412 per cent. The overall pass percentage in Class 12 results stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it is 94.40%

