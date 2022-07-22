Home / India News / PM Modi's message for students on CBSE results: ‘1 exam does not define...'
india news

PM Modi's message for students on CBSE results: ‘1 exam does not define...'

CBSE Results 2022: The overall pass percentage in Class 12 results stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it is 94.40%.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.&nbsp;(PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 02:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had his words of encouragement for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 students who were not happy with their results. Taking to Twitter, Modi said," Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams."

The prime minister shared the video of this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', an event in which he shares his insights about examination with the students. In the fifth Pariksha Pe Charcha, Modi had exorted the school students to overcome any fear of examinations and reminded them of the past examination successes that led them to where they were.

“Do not stress yourself over what you could not prepare. Focus on your strengths. Do not change your routine at the last minute in trying anything as an imitation of others. Appear in your exams with a festive mood without any stress," he had said while replying to the queries by students on exam-related stress and anxieties.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 board results, which showed that the girls outshined boys by a margin of 1.412 per cent. The overall pass percentage in Class 12 results stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it is 94.40%

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi cbse
narendra modi cbse
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out