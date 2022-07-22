Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop after seeking weapon licence for protection
Bollywood actor Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai on Friday, after the former submitted an application last month seeking a weapon licence for personal protection. The meeting with the top cop was held as per the procedure related to the physical verification of the applicant.
The development comes after Salman Khan's father Salim Khan found a threat note addressed to the father-son duo last month. Salman Khan’s security was also heightened and a van was deployed outside his residence the next day.
On Friday, the actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market, in his car around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, news agency PTI reported.
Khan also met joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil there.
Last month, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed in May.
A case was registered against an unknown person for allegedly issuing a threat to Salman and Salim Khan. According to the Bandra police, Salim Khan was on his daily morning walk on the Bandstand promenade along with his security. At 7.40 am, he sat on a bench for a break when his security personnel found a chit with the words, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moose Wala).”
Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa village by alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Earlier in 2018, Bishnoi had threatened Salman Khan when the blackbuck poaching case was in court. Lawrence, who belongs to the Bishnoi community, considers the blackbuck to be a sacred animal, and Salman’s involvement in poaching had hurt the community’s sentiments.
American poet Charles Bukowski once said, “If I have any advice to anybody it's this: Take up watercolour painting.” “You may fail once, twice, thrice... but if you keep going, success will be yours,” Nayagaon-based art instructor Sikander Singh adds. To Artist Neha Mehta's fellow artists, her advice is to make mistakes – “lots of them” – as that's the way to learn while having fun. Sarabjeet Singh, who owns an art studio in Sector 19's advice to newbies is to not seek instant fame.
Delhi police issues traffic advisory for arterial roads on Gurpurab
Vehicular movement on some stretches around Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is expected to remain disturbed and may witness traffic jams during evening hours on Friday owing to Gurpurab celebrations for which thousands of people visit the shrine every year. A similar advisory was issued in the afternoon as well for the same stretches. However, keeping in view the evening peak hours, traffic jams are likely on these roads, said a traffic police officer.
Patient complains of cockroach in food at Vashi General Hospital
A patient admitted to the orthopaedic ward of Vashi General Hospital complained of a cockroach in the food he was served by the hospital authorities on Thursday. The cockroach was found in the lentil curry served. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has taken cognisance of the incident and served a show cause notice to the caterer. A video of the food that was shot by a patient in the adjacent bed has gone viral.
Hema Upadhyay, Bhambhani murder: Court asks police to keep witnesses present in next hearing
The Dindoshi sessions court, which is hearing the double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, on Friday directed the police to ensure that witnesses are present on the next date, July 29. The court also reminded the prosecution that the case had been expedited by the Supreme Court. The observations came after the police sought adjournment citing non-availability of witnesses.
More than 10K vaccinated against Covid in Thane in 1 week after govt made booster dose free
The Thane Municipal Corporation has administered more than 10,000 booster doses within a week after the doses were made free by the government. The vaccination has increased 10 times, according to the civic body. From around 300 daily doses, it has increased to over 3,500 daily doses now. The free doses are being given as a part of 75 days 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', which will continue till September 30.
