Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop after seeking weapon licence for protection

Bollywood actor Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai on Friday, after the former submitted an application last month seeking a weapon licence for personal protection. The meeting with the top cop was held as per the procedure related to the physical verification of the applicant.



The development comes after Salman Khan's father Salim Khan found a threat note addressed to the father-son duo last month. Salman Khan’s security was also heightened and a van was deployed outside his residence the next day.

On Friday, the actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market, in his car around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, news agency PTI reported.

Khan also met joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil there.

Last month, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed in May.

A case was registered against an unknown person for allegedly issuing a threat to Salman and Salim Khan. According to the Bandra police, Salim Khan was on his daily morning walk on the Bandstand promenade along with his security. At 7.40 am, he sat on a bench for a break when his security personnel found a chit with the words, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moose Wala).”

Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa village by alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Earlier in 2018, Bishnoi had threatened Salman Khan when the blackbuck poaching case was in court. Lawrence, who belongs to the Bishnoi community, considers the blackbuck to be a sacred animal, and Salman’s involvement in poaching had hurt the community’s sentiments.

