Live
BREAKING: US identifies first cases of monkeypox in children
Breaking news live updates July 23, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Sat, 23 Jul 2022 07:02 AM
US health officials weigh emergency declaration over monkeypox
The Biden administration is considering whether to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as cases in the US rise.
Sat, 23 Jul 2022 06:09 AM
US identifies first cases of monkeypox in children
Cases of the viral disease monkeypox in the United States have been identified for the first time in children - a toddler in California and an infant who is not a US resident. Read more
