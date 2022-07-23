Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: US identifies first cases of monkeypox in children
BREAKING: US identifies first cases of monkeypox in children

Updated on Jul 23, 2022 07:02 AM IST
  • Sat, 23 Jul 2022 07:02 AM

    US health officials weigh emergency declaration over monkeypox

    The Biden administration is considering whether to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as cases in the US rise.

  • Sat, 23 Jul 2022 06:09 AM

    US identifies first cases of monkeypox in children

    Cases of the viral disease monkeypox in the United States have been identified for the first time in children - a toddler in California and an infant who is not a US resident. Read more

