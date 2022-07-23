US identifies first cases of Monkeypox in children
Cases of the viral disease Monkeypox in the United States have been identified for the first time in children - a toddler in California and an infant who is not a US resident, health authorities said on Friday.
The two cases are unrelated and are likely the result of household transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement. The agency said the children are in good health and are being treated.
Monkeypox, which causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been spreading largely in men who have sex with men in the recent outbreak, outside the west and central Africa countries where it is endemic. The disease spreads chiefly through close contact.
So far this year, there have been more than 14,000 cases of Monkeypox in more than 60 countries, and five deaths in Africa.
Speaking on a conference call, Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the CDC's division of high consequence pathogens and pathology, said it is not a surprise that pediatric cases of Monkeypox have emerged, but "there is no evidence to date that we are seeing this virus spread outside of" the communities of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
She said 99% of the 2,891 Monkeypox cases confirmed in the United States involve men who have sex with men, but there have been a handful of women and transgender men who have become infected.
White House Covid-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, speaking on the same call, said the government has delivered 300,000 doses of a Monkeypox vaccine and is working to expedite the shipment from Denmark of 786,000 more doses.
He said there is already enough vaccine on hand to provide a first vaccine dose to more than half of the eligible population in New York City and over 70% of the eligible population in Washington DC.
The fatality rate in previous outbreaks in Africa of the current strain has been around 1%, but so far this outbreak seems to be less lethal in the non-endemic countries. However, a number of patients have reported being hospitalized for severe pain.
Jha said the US is still evaluating whether the Monkeypox outbreak should be declared a public health emergency. "We're looking at that, looking at what are the ways in which the response could be enhanced, if any, by declaring a public health emergency."
-
Man's hand severed by sword at Hawaii 7-Eleven store
Police in Hawaii were investigating after a man's left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki 7-Eleven. Emergency responders were called to the convenience store just after midnight Friday, said spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, Shayne Enright. The man, 40, was taken in critical condition to a hospital. The 7-Eleven corporate office in Hawaii did not immediately return a call for comment.
-
'Heat kills': 1,700 dead in Spain, Portugal this year, says WHO | 5 points
Europe is facing an unprecedented heatwave, which could - according to some experts - be only a prelude to what could get worse in the coming years. “Climate change is not new. Its consequences, however, are mounting season after season, year after year, with disastrous outcomes,” WHO regional director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, said in a statement. Here are five points on the Europe heatwave: 1.
-
Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms improved after Paxlovid, says doctor
President Joe Biden's symptoms from Covid-19 improved overnight after his first full day on the Pfizer Inc. drug Paxlovid, his doctor said. Biden had an elevated temperature Wednesday night, of 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit, that “responded favorably” after he took acetaminophen, O'Connor added. Biden, 79, tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, reporting mild symptoms including a runny nose, dry cough, and fatigue.
-
World food crisis expected to ease as Russia, Ukraine sign deals with UN, Turkey
Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed deals with the United Nations and Turkey clearing the way for key grain exports to world markets amid the conflict, Reuters reported. The United Nations said it expects the deal to resume Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea to be fully operational in a few weeks and restore shipments to pre-war levels of five million tonnes a month. The ceremony was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
-
In $ 1.6 million wine heist, duo caught after 9-month search: Report
Detectives on the lookout for a pair of "skilled thieves" - suspected of stealing 45 bottles of wine worth more than €1.6 million (£1.4 million) from a Spanish restaurant in October last year - have apprehended two persons following a nine-month international police investigation that concluded in Croatia. The robbery was well organised, with the burglars visiting the restaurant three times to prepare for the raid, officials said.
