BREAKING: PM arrives in Bali for G20 Summit, Indonesian President greets him
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 07:04 AM
PM Modi arrives in Bali for G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 Summit. He is greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. MEA tweeted that “detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health” are on the G20 Summit agenda today. “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” the tweet added.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 06:48 AM
Cambodian PM Hun Sen says positive for Covid after hosting ASEAN summit
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that he tested positive for Covid-19 two days after hosting ASEAN summit. Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was at the summit. He got the positive result after arriving for the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, and has as a result, cancelled his meetings there.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 05:45 AM
Elon Musk fires another Twitter employee
New owner and CEO of Twitter Elon Musk has fired another Twitter employee, and this time, he did it via a tweet. The employee had laid out technical information to Musk on Twitter after the Tesla CEO apologised about the micro-blogging site being “super slow” on Android. After the conversation went on between the two for some time, several users chimed in and called out the employee for publicly talking about issues with his boss. One of these users tagged Musk and said that he probably should not want such an employee in his team, and as a reply, the world's richest man said, “He's fired”.
The employee's Twitter profile though says, “still @Twitter”, it also carries “open to new opportunities”.