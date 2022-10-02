Live
127 trampled to death at soccer match in Indonesia
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Sun, 02 Oct 2022 05:51 AM
King Charles III won't attend COP27 after Truss 'objected': Report
King Charles III will not travel to next month's COP27 climate summit in Egypt after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss "objected" to the avid environmentalist attending, a report late Saturday said. Read more
Sun, 02 Oct 2022 05:49 AM
127 trampled to death at soccer match in Indonesia
125 soccer fans and 2 police were trampled to death in Indonesia at a soccer match: news agency AP cites officials.
