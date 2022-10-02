Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: 127 trampled to death at soccer match in Indonesia
Live

LIVE: 127 trampled to death at soccer match in Indonesia

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 02 Oct 2022 05:51 AM

    King Charles III won't attend COP27 after Truss 'objected': Report

    King Charles III will not travel to next month's COP27 climate summit in Egypt after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss "objected" to the avid environmentalist attending, a report late Saturday said. Read more

  • Sun, 02 Oct 2022 05:49 AM

    127 trampled to death at soccer match in Indonesia

    125 soccer fans and 2 police were trampled to death in Indonesia at a soccer match: news agency AP cites officials.

Topics
breaking news
