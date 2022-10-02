Home / India News / Kharge one among top 3 Congress leaders, can't bring about change: Tharoor

Kharge one among top 3 Congress leaders, can't bring about change: Tharoor

Updated on Oct 02, 2022 04:06 PM IST

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Mallikarjun Kharge is one of the top three leaders of the Congress and leaders like him cannot bring about a change in the party but continue with the existing system.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday that he and Mallikarjun Kharge are not enemies and it is not a war that the two contenders for the grand old party's top post are engaging into. He further said that Kharge is one of the top three leaders of the Congress and leaders like him cannot bring about a change in the party but continue with the existing system.

Addressing an event in Nagpur, the Thiruvanthapuram MP said he will bring about the change that the workers of the worker expect.

“We aren't enemies, it's not war. It's a poll for our party's future. Kharge Ji comes in top three leaders of Congress party. Leaders like him can't bring change and will continue the existing system. I'll bring change as per expectations of party workers,” Tharoor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Tharoor said he would be open to the idea of a public debate with the Congress veteran adding that while there is no ideological difference between the two, it is a question of how the two of them propose to go about achieving the objectives that they both agree upon.

The MP that as there is little more than two-weeks' time between the submission of nomination papers and the election, it is practically and logistically difficult to reach out to all the 9,000-odd delegates who are eligible to vote.

"In that sense, a platform where candidates can exchange their ideas and vision for the party in a constructive manner would potentially facilitate the transmission of these perspectives to more of the delegates than we can reach," PTI quoted him as saying.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

shashi tharoor mallikarjun kharge
